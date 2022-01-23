The Forest Lake boys swim team faced a mountain of tough competition last week.
The challenges began on Tuesday, Jan. 11, when the Rangers traveled to Stillwater and dropped a 99-75 decision to the Ponies.
In that meet Forest Lake was unable to win an event until Stillwater started swimming exhibitions; after that point, junior Joe Galsworthy won the 100 back (1:06.85), junior Ryan Eddy took first in the 100 breast (1:10.26), and the boys 400 free relay of senior Brody McGovern, Galsworthy, junior Riley Siedow and sophomore Beau Brady won that event with a 3:48.38 time.
Other top performances by the Rangers included the 50 free, which saw Eddy (26.58) and senior Devin Johnson (26.63) finish second and third; 1-meter diving, where junior Deacon Andre placed second with a 151.00 score; and the 100 fly, where Brady took second with a 1:02.00 clocking.
Forest Lake faced a similar fate when it hosted Mounds View at the Forest Lake Education Center Pool on Thursday, Jan. 13. The Rangers lost 98-74 and managed only a win by Andre in the 1-meter diving before the Mustangs began swimming exhibitions.
Andre won the diving with a 160.15 score, while eighth grader Jamison Livermore was second with a 138.63 mark. Forest Lake’s other wins in the meet came from sophomore Sam Trocke (1:06.94) in the 100 back, Eddy (1:10.32) in the 100 breast and 400 free relay of Brady, McGovern, Galsworthy and Siedow with a 3:47.28 clocking.
Other top performances for the Rangers included a second-place effort by the 200 free relay team of junior Brady Thompson, Johnson, Eddy and Siedow with a 1:42.86 clocking.
Forest Lake then competed in the Class 2A Section 7 True Team meet hosted by Coon Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 15. The Rangers finished sixth among seven team with 600 points; Duluth won the meet with 1,460 points.
Galsworthy had a particularly strong meet, placing third in the 500 free (5:25.90) while finishing fifth in the 200 free (1:57.79). Brady took seventh in the 200 IM (2:22.05) and was ninth in the 100 free (53.92), while Eddy placed sixth in the 100 breast with a 1:11.16 time.
McGovern took seventh in the 500 free (5:48.75), while Trocke placed eighth in the 100 back (1:04.35) and Andre finished fifth in the diving (246.55 score).
The best relay effort for the Rangers was the 400 free relay of Brady, McGovern, Eddy and Galsworthy, which placed sixth with a 3:43.07, while the 200 free relay of Brady, Thompson, Galsworthy and McGovern combined to place seventh with a 1:40.39 clocking.
This week Forest Lake returns to action with a dual meet at East Ridge on Thursday, Jan. 20, starting at 6 p.m. The Rangers then will swim in the Tartan Invitational two days later.
