Forest Lake posts pair of 3rds at season-opening league event
The Forest Lake boys swim team opened the season by competing in the Suburban East Conference relays hosted by Stillwater on Thursday, Dec. 9.
The event consisted solely of relays, with no individual races held.
In this meet the Rangers had two relays place third and a number of others finish as high as fourth.
One top effort came from the 200 free relay of sophomore Beau Brady, junior Brady Thompson, senior Devin Johnson and junior Riley Siedow, as they placed third with a time of 1:41.13.
The Rangers’ 200 fly relay of Brady, senior Brody McGovern, Thompson and sophomore Sam Trocke posted a time of 1:53.88 to place third as well.
Forest Lake’s 400 IM relay, which consisted of junior Ryan Eddy, Trocke, freshman Eric Gregiore and Johnson, placed fourth with a time of 4:37.97.
The 200 back relay also placed fourth as the unit of Johnson, freshman Levi Carlson, Gregiore and junior Joe Galsworthy covered that distance in 2:12.02.
Another fourth-place effort came from the 200 breast relay of Thompson, Thatcher Robertson, Siedow and Eddy, which posted a time of 2:19.55.
And the Rangers’ 400 free relay of Brady, Galsworthy, McGovern and Siedow took fourth with a 3:46.94 clocking.
Forest Lake will be busy this week as it competes in a dual at White Bear Lake on Thursday, Dec. 16, starting at 6 p.m.
Two days later the Rangers will swim in the Bengal Invitational, which will be held at Northdale Middle School starting at 9 a.m.
