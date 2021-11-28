Last season the Forest Lake boys Nordic ski team fell just short in its goal of defending its state title. And rest assured, the Rangers have not forgotten that fact.
“Last year is definitely a motivation for this season,” coach Ryan Wright said. “Speaking to the captains, you can hear that hunger, that desperation to not repeat what happened last year. It motivates them, and it pushes them every day.”
Part of that pain comes from knowing how close the Rangers came to repeating, as they lost by a measly 3 points behind Minneapolis Southwest in the state championship race.
“I know they don’t want to be in that position for a second year in a row,” Wright said. “Their commitment to training this summer, and in captains’ practices leading up to this season, shows they don’t want to leave anything out there. They’re putting in the work, and it’s cool to see the top five or six guys working together.
“They’re a tight-knit group that holds everyone accountable. They know it will take a team effort to get back to the top.”
While two seniors graduated from last season, the Rangers return their top two skiers in senior Noah Erickson, who has led the team since he was a sophomore and placed 10th at last year’s state meet, along with junior Ethan Hebert, who placed 15th. Another senior, Sam Moberg, was Forest Lake’s seventh skier a year ago and placed 125th.
“Their skill and experience, and their work in training together, has helped lift all of them up,” Wright said of his top three returnees. “On any given day, any one of those three might lead us. And that’s a great problem to have. They’re extremely competitive.”
Wright said a couple of skiers had strong summers that should help lift them into bigger varsity roles. One of those is sophomore Jacob Kenzy, of whom Wright said, “He has improved by leaps and bounds,” after his 110th-place finish as a freshman. Other key returnees are junior Ryan Houseman (88th in the state race) and junior Damien Langer.
That combination of returning talent, rising newcomers and external motivation has Wright excited about the season ahead.
“Any time you come up short, that is added motivation for the next season,” he said. “You know you’re right there, and the result could have been different. That’s why the guys on this team have set their goals very high, and plan to use last season as motivation.”
