The Forest Lake boys basketball team saw its season come to a close in a nail-biter, a 56-54 loss to Coon Rapids in a Class 4A Section 7 semifinal played on the Cardinals home floor.
“We talk during the season about fighting through adversity,” Rangers coach Kyle McDonald said. “It’s a testament to this team, about how hard they work. They fight through the adversity.”
The “adversity” Forest Lake faced came from two late deficits: The Rangers fought back from a seven-point deficit with 3:30 on the clock to a single point with just under a minute left, and they still had a chance to win despite trailing by four with just 6.2 seconds left.
Senior Nick Bartlett was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer, and he made all three free throws to shave Coon Rapids’ lead to a single point. Forest Lake fouled on the ensuing inbounds play, and the Cardinals missed both free throws.
Bartlett drove the length of the court and took a difficult shot that did not go in as time expired.
Bartlett led all scorers in the game with 26 points, while sophomores Owen Waldoch and Reid Olson finished with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
“I’m so proud to be the coach of this team, because their resiliency is unbelievable,” McDonald said. “I told Nick and all five of our seniors that they are the hardest workers, and they have a bright future in front of them.”
