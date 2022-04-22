The Forest Lake boys lacrosse team opened the season with an 11-6 home loss to Duluth on Friday, April 15.
But that contest may be a harbinger as to what lies ahead for the Rangers this spring.
The team trailed Duluth 7-2 at halftime, but started to pull things together and cut the deficit to 8-4 by the end of the third quarter. Forest Lake then challenged to tie the contest before giving up a couple of late goals to a team that last season whipped the Rangers 9-0.
“In the second half the offense did a better job of adjusting to the fast break opportunities that we got,” new coach Bryan Rogers said. “We tried to run offensive sets more cleanly, and we tried to do a better job of possessing the ball to limit their opportunities on offense. And on defense we did a better job of limiting those opportunities to score.
“We have a great group of athletes, so we’re working on getting them to work together and trust one another. That’s something we talked about at halftime, and we did a better job of that in the second half. Penalties chewed us up at the end of the game, but we would have given ourselves a chance to win had we played the whole game the way we did in the second half.”
With the new coach, Forest Lake is learning different strategies and different concepts that will take some time to assimilate.
Defensively, senior Noah Erickson will play a key role as a long stick midfielder, while senior Noah Peifer and sophomore Wyatt Mate will split time at goalie.
Offensively junior Nash Heikkila had a pair of goals against Duluth, but Forest Lake should get goals from a variety of sources.
“We’ve got 20 players on the roster, and we played a few JV players in the second half against Duluth,” Rogers said. “But playing time must be earned, not given. Players need to catch the ball with their stick, keep their heads up when they’re moving, limit dropped balls, and play with confidence.”
Rogers said that he expects his team will continue to improve as the season progresses.
“Last year the score of the game against Duluth was 9-0, and this year the score was 11-6,” he said. “We’re making progress. But we need to continue to make progress in terms of ball movement and skills.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.