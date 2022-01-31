Another game, another Division I challenge for the Forest Lake boys basketball team.
Last week the Rangers had to tangle with Park of Cottage Grove’s Pharrel Payne, who will play basketball collegiately at the University of Minnesota.
Forest Lake made Payne work for his points, but the 6-9 senior finished with 19 to lead the Wolfpack to a 51-33 win over the Rangers on Friday, Jan. 21.
“Our plan was to try and get Payne out of the paint, and that was a tall task for Owen Waldoch all night,” Rangers coach Kyle McDonald said. “Once he got the ball inside, we wanted to double him. We made him work, but I think we could have executed our game plan a little better.”
Scoring again proved to be an issue for Forest Lake, as the sophomore Waldoch finished with 13 points but no one else had more than the 9 scored by senior Ted Carey.
“Park was very aggressive on the ball, and they have the big guy inside [Payne] who covers a lot of room and cleans up a lot of mistakes,” McDonald said. “But we missed some open shots, some bunnies, and we can’t do that against a good team.
“We could have executed a little better offensively.”
McDonald was excited by the return of Carey, who played in his first contest since the season opener against Coon Rapids.
“He’s been battling a hip injury all year,” McDonald said of Carey. “He needs surgery, and it is scheduled for the next few weeks, but he’s been trying to get on the court. He told us earlier in the week he was feeling pretty good and wanted to try and play against Park.
“He told me the hip bothered him a few times during the game, so I had to take him out. But he looked pretty good, and it was great to see him get some action. He’s a good kid who works really hard in practice; I wish he could have played a few more games this season.”
McDonald said he was pleased by the model of effort that Carey provided for his teammates.
“We tell our guys that, while other teams may be taller or more talented, no team should ever out-hustle us,” McDonald said. “We just want them to play with confidence – and keep playing. Things don’t always go your way, but how do you respond to that? Do you back down, or do you fight through it? For the most part, these guys fight through it.”
Earlier in the week Forest Lake snapped a six-game losing streak by beating Woodbury 53-48. Senior Nick Bartlett led the Rangers in that contest with 22 points, while Waldoch added 15.
Forest Lake will be on the road for a pair of games this week, starting with a contest at Irondale on Wednesday, Jan. 26, that was not completed at press time. The Rangers then travel to White Bear Lake on Friday, Jan. 28.
The next home game for Forest Lake is set for Thursday, Feb. 3, against Mounds View starting at 7 p.m.
