The Forest Lake boys basketball team knew beating Cretin-Derham Hall would be a challenge. After all, the Raiders reached the Class 4A state title game last season, and this year’s squad features Michigan State signee Tre Holloman.
But the Rangers did not do enough right in the home meeting between the two schools on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and dropped a 77-54 decision to the Raiders.
“I think our effort was there, but we need to nail down the little things that keep bothering us from game to game,” Forest Lake coach Kyle McDonald said. “We need to set good, solid screens on offense, and on defense we need to stop allowing the other team’s players to be comfortable.”
The Rangers held Holloman in check early, although he did score 13 points in the first half. But Holloman’s teammate Donavhan Cain sank several 3-pointers and scored 23 of his 31 points in the first half as Cretin-Derham Hall built a 47-28 lead at the break.
“Nick Bartlett took on the challenge of guarding [Holloman], and I thought Nick did a fine job on him,” McDonald said. “Holloman’s going to make tough shots, but I thought Nick didn’t allow him many easy shots.
“But they had other guys step up like Donavhan Cain. I thought we allowed him to get too comfortable, especially from the outside, and he ended up with 31 points. And they have a couple of ‘bigs’ inside that gave us trouble on the boards.”
It did not help that Forest Lake struggled to make shots.
“I think we missed six or seven open layups, and you can’t do that against any team, but especially against a talented team,” McDonald said. “Our guys are still learning about playing on the varsity, and they need to just be confident – especially against the good teams.”
Bartlett led the Rangers with 18 points and Owen Waldoch had 14.
Forest Lake then took on Roseville on Friday, Jan. 14, but the Rangers were without one of their leading scorers and tallest players when the 6-foot-6 sophomore Waldoch did not play.
Roseville claimed a 63-58 victory despite 27 points by Bartlett and 18 from sophomore Nolan Dumonceaux.
Forest Lake began this week with a home contest against Woodbury on Tuesday, Jan. 18, that was not completed at press time. The Rangers then will host Park of Cottage Grove on Friday, Jan. 21, starting at 7 p.m.
