Forest Lakes posts win, OT loss vs. ranked teams
The Forest Lake boys hockey team hopes to enter the new year on an upswing after two strong performances last week.
The Rangers opened the week by handing Chisago Lakes just its second loss of the season, beating the Wildcats 3-2 on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
In that home contest, Forest Lake took an early lead thanks to sophomore Caden Speidel’s goal at 4:06 of the period. Chisago Lakes, which is just outside the Top 10 in the Class A state poll, countered with a power-play goal midway through the period, but senior Evan Dzurik scored with just 13 seconds left in the first to give the Rangers the lead for good.
Then after a scoreless second period, the Rangers got a goal by freshman Malachi McKinnon just 21 seconds into the third period.
“Momentum is huge in sports, so when you can get a goal going into a rest period, that can make you feel good,” coach Jon Loo said. “Same thing when you score early in a period.
“And that third goal also was important because we knew Chisago Lakes was going to push and give us everything they had. We knew we would have to weather something, so getting that cushion was a help.”
Forest Lake had weathered a Wildcat barrage late in the second period, as two Ranger penalties roughly a minute apart gave Chisago Lakes a five-on-three advantage for roughly 40 seconds as well as an extended power play.
“A good penalty kill is mostly about your goalie, and Jacob Ford played another phenomenal game,” Loo said. “He’s coming off an injury, so it was great to see him play well.
“We’ve also done pretty well with the penalty kill because we get so much practice with it – and that’s because of all the penalties we’re getting. We hope we got all of the penalties out of our system in 2021.”
Chisago Lakes made it a one-goal game roughly two minutes after McKinnon’s goal, but Ford finished with 19 saves to backstop the Rangers to the win.
The next night Forest Lake traveled to Fogerty Arena to take on Blaine, which is receiving votes in the Class 2A state poll. In that contest, the score was deadlocked at 1-1 after the first period thanks to a power-play goal for each team, with senior Jordan Nelson netting the man-advantage marker for Forest Lake.
Blaine scored twice in the second period, including a second power-play goal, to lead 3-1 entering the third.
That’s when the Rangers mounted a comeback as senior Gavin Middendorf scored at the 10:56 mark before junior Nash Heikkila tied the game at 12:29.
But the Bengals scored just 2:12 into overtime to grab the victory despite 34 saves by senior Ian Schaefer.
The Rangers entered this week with a 4-4-1 overall record and a 1-2 mark in Suburban East Conference play. They began this week with a contest at Holy Angels on Tuesday, Jan. 4, which was not completed at press time, followed by their home contest against White Bear Lake the next day.
Forest Lake plays at East Ridge on Saturday, Jan. 8, before returning home to host Park of Cottage Grove on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.