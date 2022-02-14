The Forest Lake boys hockey team swept three home hockey games last week, starting with a 4-3 victory over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Monday, Jan. 31.
Senior Gavin Middendorf scored twice to lead the Rangers, who also got an unassisted goal from junior Wyatt Saltness and a third-period goal by senior Jordan Nelson that proved to be the game-winner.
Sophomore Andrew Saxe notched 23 saves to earn the win in net for Forest Lake.
The Rangers used a three-goal third-period rally to claim a 5-3 win in a Suburban East Conference contest on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Junior Elias Studier, senior Kyle Blanchard and Nelson scored the third-period goals in the victory. Nelson also scored in the opening period, while senior Sam North had the only goal of the second period.
Saxe again claimed the win with 23 saves.
Forest Lake closed the week by trouncing Irondale 6-1 in an SEC contest played on Saturday, Feb. 5. After the Knights scored the only goal of the first period, the Rangers erupted for five goals in the second period to pull away.
Middendorf and fellow senior Matthew Linder each scored twice, including once on the power-play, during the second period, while freshman Malachi McKinnon had the other goal. Studier closed the book on the contest with his third-period goal.
Senior Ian Schaefer finished with 12 saves to claim the first victory of his varsity career.
Forest Lake returned to action with a game at White Bear Lake on Wednesday, Feb. 9 that was not completed at press time. The Rangers next will travel to Duluth Marshall for a contest on Tuesday, Feb. 15; the team’s next home game is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 17 against Spring Lake Park starting at 7 p.m.
