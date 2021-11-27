Experience, depth 2 watchwords for this year’s team
Forest Lake boys hockey coach Jon Loo used an interesting analogy to express his excitement for the coming season.
“We’re like a hunter going into the woods: You have to be optimistic you’re going to bag something,” he said. “We like our group, and we think the culture has been extremely positive and supportive. And if you have those fundamentals in place, you never know what will happen.”
Loo said he is not worried that the Rangers, who open the season with a home contest against Champlin Park on Tuesday, Nov. 30, lost a whopping 13 seniors from a year ago.
“That doesn’t worry me because the way kids train these days, and the ways kids are ‘dialed in’ these days, [losing a big senior class] doesn’t seem to be as big of a factor as it may have been in the past,” he said. “When kids are ready to go, they are ready to go.
“We’ve had big senior classes over the past two or three years, and that has not been a problem for us.”
It helps that this year’s roster includes 10 seniors who earned ice time last season, when Forest Lake posted a 10-7-2 record and finished fourth in the Suburban East Conference with a 10-6-2 mark good for 22 points.
In goal, senior Jacob Ford split time with the since-graduated Casey Suave, and there is quality depth at that position.
“Jacob did a great job when he was in goal last year, so we’re looking for big things from him,” Loo said. “We also have Ian Schaefer, who is a senior and is trending up, and sophomore Andrew Saxe also will get some starts in goal. We’re really happy with our goalies this year.”
The blueline corps will be led by seniors Evan Dzurik and Samuel North along with junior Gavin Wille.
“Evan has been a rock on defense ever since he was a sophomore, and Sam has been a great kid who is working really hard,” Loo said. “Gavin is a junior who will take a lot of minutes. And we have two sophomores, Gavin Goehner and Gunnar Bright, who are going to crack the varsity lineup. They will be important for us right out of the gate.”
A key to the offense will be senior Gavin Middendorf, who led the Rangers last season with 16 goals.
“Gavin Middendorf is just a phenomenal player for us, but another senior, Kyle Blanchard, also is really good,” Loo said. “And Matt Linder is a senior who in the past we have put into the lineup wherever we need him, and this year he will start at forward. If one of those guys is on the ice for us, we’re pretty happy about that.”
Best of all, Loo said there are younger players pushing for varsity ice time. The varsity roster will include freshman Malachi McKinnon – Loo said McKinnon is the first freshman on the varsity in his time as coach – while sophomore Caden Speidel also has earned varsity minutes.
