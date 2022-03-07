Rangers beat Anoka, lose to state-ranked Andover
The Forest Lake boys hockey team experienced the highs and lows of playoff hockey last week.
The high came in the team’s opener in the Class 2A Section 7 tournament. The Rangers, the No. 4 seed in the section, put together a strong performance at both ends of the ice to beat Anoka 6-2 on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Forest Lake coach Jon Loo was happy with the way he team performed in its opener, especially since he felt the pressure was on his team.
“We had beaten them 8-0 before, and they added some guys back who didn’t play the first time – so there were a lot of unknowns,” he said. “Malachi [McKinnon] made a terrific play on the early goal, and that got us going.”
The freshman McKinnon got the Rangers on the board at the 10:31 mark of the first period, and senior Gavin Middendorf made it 2-0 with his goal roughly three minutes later.
Forest Lake then pulled away with three goals in the second period, with seniors Jordan Nelson, Reese Maas and Middendorf scoring in the first 12 minutes. McKinnon added a goal just 18 seconds into the third period to complete the scoring, and sophomore Andrew Saxe made that lead stand up by making 13 saves.
Loo said he was pleased to see his team’s offense, which had scored 25 goals in four games leading up to the playoffs, kept its foot on the accelerator when the section tournament began.
“I liked that, even though teams tighten up their defense in the playoffs, our offense was still able to produce,” Loo said.
The result was a satisfying home playoff win.
“It’s good to get a home win for the program’s sake,” Loo said. “The program has come so far. It’s a great culture to be around, and the kids work so hard, and they’re good kids. You have to earn something like that, but our kids do deserve it.”
Unfortunately that high was trumped by a low in the second round as Andover – the top seed in the section and the No. 7-ranked team in the state – scored six goals in the first period of a 10-2 win on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
The Huskies scored just 40 seconds into that contest, then added four goals in a four-minute span late in the first. The Rangers countered with goals by McKinnon and senior Matthew Linder.
Andover pulled away with three goals in a four-minute span late in the second period, and the game’s final goal just 1:07 into the final period.
Saxe started in goal and made nine saves while allowing four goals in 14:57; senior Ian Schaefer replaced him and had 19 saves and six goals allowed in 36:03.
Forest Lake finished with a 13-13-1 overall record and placed seventh in the Suburban East Conference with 10 points thanks to a 5-9-0 league mark.
