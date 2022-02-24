Forest Lake has won six of last seven
The Forest Lake boys hockey team closed the regular season with a bang, scoring 14 goals in two wins last week.
The Rangers opened the week with a 7-4 victory at Duluth Marshall on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Then the team honored its seniors by winning a 7-6 home shootout over Spring Lake Park two nights later.
In Thursday’s home game, Forest Lake led 4-2 after one period thanks to goals by sophomore Malachi McKinnon, as well as seniors Kyle Blanchard, Gavin Middendorf and Matthew Linder. Senior Jordan Nelson scored in the second period, while McKinnon completed a hat trick with goals roughly three minutes apart in the third.
But the Rangers never were able to put away Spring Lake Park, which scored three goals in the final period to make things interesting.
“Deep down, we knew the playoff picture was set,” Forest Lake coach Jon Loo said. “We were dominating the game, so I think it was hard for the guys to not pull the chutes a little bit. You try to not look past a game, but it’s hard not to at this point in the season.
“The fact was we dominated the game, but we weren’t able to focus all the way through the game. It’s not what you want, but it’s understandable.”
Forest Lake outshot the Panthers 47-22, and senior Jacob Ford finished with 16 saves to claim the win.
Afterwards, Ford and the team’s nine other seniors, along with their parents, were honored in an on-ice ceremony.
“These seniors made this team their own over the summer,” Loo said. “We’ve been through some ups and downs, and we are really proud how this team came together as a group.”
The Rangers opened the week by scoring at least two goals in all three periods of the 7-4 win at Duluth Marshall. Middendorf collected his fourth hat trick of the season and added two assists, while Nelson, Linder, sophomore Caden Speidel and senior Kyle Blanchard also had goals.
Sophomore Andrew Saxe made 32 saves to earn the victory in goal for Forest Lake.
The back-to-back wins gave the Rangers victories in six of the team’s last eight contests. In that span Forest Lake has scored 36 goals, scoring five or more in five of those games.
“We were playing teams than we were better than, so it’s what you would expect would happen,” Loo said of the team’s recent offensive outburst. “But we still were making plays. You don’t score the goals if you don’t make the plays. Even though we had the advantage, we were taking advantage of those opportunities.”
The Rangers opened Class 2A Section 7 play against Anoka on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in a contest that was not completed at press time. If Forest Lake, the No. 4 seed, beat the fifth-seeded Tornadoes, the Rangers would advance to a section semifinal game against Andover, the section’s top seed and the No. 6 ranked team in the state, on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
“That’s four years in a row that we have opened section play with a home game, and that’s a big accomplishment for these guys and this program,” Loo said. “I’m proud of the guys and the program. So now our focus in on Anoka.”
