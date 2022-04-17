Senior Eischen lone returnee for varsity
The Forest Lake boys golf team lost eight seniors, including five who competed in the section tournament as well as six of the top seven players from last year’s lineup.
So please forgive coach Matt Schugel if he selects his lineup by drawing names out of a hat.
“If I had to pick a lineup, I’m not sure how it would go,” he admitted. “I have a good idea where I would start, but we’re not sure exactly what to expect. We have a lot of new players, including some younger kids who haven’t played before.”
The good news for the Rangers is that there still are some familiar faces available, a group led by senior Ryan Eischen, the team’s second-leading scorer a year ago.
“He was a pretty solid high-70s guy for us last year,” Schugel said of Eischen. “He remembers how it felt to play in his first varsity match, and he’s had some good leaders before him. I think he’ll be a good leader, showing guys the work ethic it takes to be successful.”
Among those expected to step up from the junior varsity to the varsity this season are seniors Jack Grundtner and Gavin Middendorf as well as junior Nick Brischke.
“Those are the next group of guys who stand out as we start the season,” Schugel said. “We’re going to have a lot of guys who we’ll watch and see who steps up into those open spots in the lineup. A lot depends on who put in the work to improve over the summer.
“I think we’ll have a lot of guys who will step up. It’s a matter of who steps up, and how much will they step up.”
While the lineup uncertainty is a concern, Schugel said he is pleased by the opportunity to work with so many newcomers.
“It’s exciting to work with kids who want to get better,” he said. “If they want to get better, the sky is the limit for them. That’s especially true for the younger kids who have three or four or five more years left in their career. They may not contribute this year, but you want to start them on a good path so they can contribute down the road.”
Something that will make matters more difficult for the Rangers this season is that the program has moved to Class 3A Section 5.
“We’re moving to one of the stronger sections in the state, especially at the top,” Schugel said. “Spring Lake Park and Maple Grove will be tough to beat as a team, and any team that doesn’t make it to state will have several players fighting for individual spots.
“But golf is played against yourself. If you play as well as you can and it doesn’t work out in terms of competing for state, you have to be happy with your work.”
