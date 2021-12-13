Waldoch scores 26, Bartlett 17 in McDonald’s 1st game as coach
Kyle McDonald probably will never forget his first game as a head coach.
The Rangers dropped a 77-63 home decision to Coon Rapids on Friday, Dec. 3. But nearly everything besides the score was unforgettable.
“I’ll remember the energy in the building,” McDonald said. “Being the head coach at Forest Lake is my dream job, and to walk on the floor and have the fans yell, ‘Let’s go, Coach,’ was really exciting.
“And I’ll remember how hard these guys fought. I’m proud of the heart they showed in this game.”
The start of the contest was eminently forgettable, as the Cardinals used a 1-3-1 half-court trap to quickly turn a 7-7 tie into a 14-7 lead.
And Coon Rapids continued to build that advantage to lead 43-27 at halftime.
“Coon Rapids is a good team with a lot of seniors; they were a section final team last season,” McDonald said. “That was a tough opponent, especially with our lack of experience. We would try to run a set, and they were long and athletic and disrupted that.”
But the Rangers started cutting into the deficit in the second half.
They took better care of the ball, started making shots and when senior Nick Bartlett made a 3-pointer with 8:15 still to play, the score had been sliced to 53-45.
“We need to take care of the ball and make shots to be successful,” McDonald said. “At some points we were good at that, and that’s when we battled back. I thought we made a decent amount of plays to come back.
“I took a timeout early in the second half just to settle the guys down. We needed to get a few stops, and our guys bought into that.”
That 8-point margin was as close as Forest Lake would come, though.
Bartlett finished with 17 points despite dealing with cramping issues in the second half, while sophomore Owen Waldoch tried to pick up the slack and finished with 26 points.
“Everyone has to have confidence, and you saw what happened as Owen gained confidence,” McDonald said. “I tell all of our guys to never doubt themselves or hang their heads.”
Among those in the crowd were McDonald’s mother, Dayla, as well as several of his teammates and friends from his college days at Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
They all saw a contest in which Forest Lake showed more positives than negatives, at least in the first-year coach’s eyes.
“Owen Waldoch was a beast on the boards and led our defense – and when Nick was hurt, he really stepped up and led us offensively,” Kyle McDonald said. “And I thought Nolan Dumonceaux was a stud at the defensive end.
“But everybody bought into their roles, and that’s what you need from a young team.”
Forest Lake will return to action with a contest at Blaine on Friday, Dec. 10.
The Rangers then will open Suburban East Conference play by hosting White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 14, starting at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.