Forest Lake boys upset state-ranked Mounds View
Forest Lake boys basketball coach Kyle McDonald was forced to do a little dancing on Friday, Dec. 17.
Well, “forced” is not exactly correct: McDonald needed to keep a promise he made to senior captain Nick Bartlett to dance after the Rangers notched their first victory of the season.
“They made me do ‘The Griddy’ – that’s the dance Justin Jefferson of the Vikings does,” McDonald admitted. “It needs some work, to be sure. But everyone had smiles afterwards.”
And why not, since the dance came after Forest Lake claimed a 65-57 victory at Mounds View. The victory was more than an upset of the No. 13-ranked team in the state: It spoiled a potential celebration the Mustangs planned for claiming the 1,000th win in program history.
“I used that as part of my pregame pep talk to motivate the guys,” McDonald said. “Our players had seen all of the social media about it, so we talked about not being win No. 1,000 for them.
“We were preaching confidence in the practices leading up to that game, and it showed up in the game.”
The Rangers were led by three players who combined for 56 of the team’s 65 points, as sophomores Owen Waldoch and Nolan Dumonceaux scored 22 and 20, respectively, while Bartlett added 14.
“There were a few subtle tweaks here and there, but this win was really because of the guys,” McDonald said. “They really bought in to what we wanted to do in practice leading up to the game, and in the game they were really dialed in.”
The victory, Forest Lake’s first after three losses, was important because it showed the players and coaches that the plan put in place by McDonald and his staff can produce wins.
“Mounds View is a great program that has had a lot of success,” he said. “So this is a huge win for our guys and our program. We’re preaching confidence, and hopefully this is a huge step towards us playing with more confidence.”
The Rangers opened the week with a 68-54 home loss to White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 14. In that contest Forest Lake managed to hold the Bears’ top player, Jack Janicki, in check until late in the contest, when he broke loose on his way to 20 points.
“I thought Reid Olsen did a great job on Janicki in the first half,” McDonald said. “In the second half I felt Reid ran out of gas, and Janicki took advantage of that.”
And while the Rangers led 33-31 at the break, the offense struggled with turnovers in the second half and produced just 21 points.
“We have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball,” McDonald said. “We have to learn to handle a little adversity better. If we’re strong with the basketball, get to our spots and get good shots, we will be OK offensively.”
Bartlett finished with 24 points in this contest, while Waldoch added 21.
“Nick and Owen worked their butts off, as they always do,” McDonald said. “We just needed other guys to step up and be aggressive.”
Forest Lake has just one more game before Christmas, a home contest against Centennial on Thursday, Dec. 23, starting at 7 p.m.
