Longtime assistant Henry now in charge
While the Forest Lake baseball team has a new head coach, it is a familiar face to those around the program.
Kale Henry will take over the Rangers reins after spending a number of years as the top assistant under Tal Gravelle, who retired after last year.
“Having been part of the program, and especially having coached our infielders for the last 10 years, I feel I have a bit of an advantage,” Henry said. “I know who we have, and our kids know what our expectations are, especially on the defensive side.
“I learned from great mentors in Tal Gravelle and Brian Raabe, so I feel very fortunate in that way. And we have a wonderful staff that is dedicated to our program, and to making our kids better.”
While Henry will be a familiar face at Schumacher Field, there are a limited number of returnees from last season’s squad, which went 15-11 overall and was 9-9 in Suburban East Conference play. The Rangers did make a strong push in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament before losing to Andover in the championship game.
Seniors Gage Lund and Jacob Henry are two returning pitchers from a year ago, while senior Bailey Kasprowicz and junior Jake Johnson are expected to pitch important innings this spring.
“Pitching depth will definitely be one of our strengths,” coach Henry said. “We have six or seven guys we can run out there who have varsity stuff. We’re looking for Gage and Jake to anchor the staff, primarily because they have varsity experience.”
Henry said offensively Forest Lake will have to “scrap and claw” to score runs.
“We’re not going to be a team that hits a lot of home runs, or that has a lot of power in general,” he said. “We’ll have to manufacture runs. If we can find ways to score runs, that will really help us.
“We pride ourselves on doing the little things – moving guys up with good at-bats, taking bunts and stolen bases when the other team offers them to us, putting a hit-and-run on, squeezing for runs when we need to. It’s not something we’re unaccustomed to.”
Henry said the team will need to gel quickly to be competitive in the SEC.
“Our conference, in my opinion – and in the opinion of a lot of baseball people around the state – is the best baseball conference in the state,” he said. “It’s so deep, and we’ll see players committed to big-time Division I programs. It will be a big challenge.
“But that’s a good challenge for us, because it keeps us focused every day and gets us ready for the section tournament. If we play good baseball, we’ll have a chance to compete in our conference and our section.”
