After showing some positive signs without getting rewarded in the standings, Forest Lake ended a six-game losing streak with a 13-2 Suburban East Conference baseball victory over White Bear Lake on Monday, May 2, at Schumacher Field.
Sophomore Gavin Goehner delivered five hits and Nolan Dumonceaux drove in six runs on two hits, including a bases-clearing double in the third inning, to pace the Rangers (2-7 SEC, 2-7).
This game was originally scheduled for White Bear Lake, but wet field conditions forced a move to Forest Lake, even though the Rangers were the visiting team. They jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and stretched the lead to 6-0 before the Bears (2-5, 3-5) broke through with two runs in the fourth.
“We got off to a nice start,” Rangers coach Kale Henry said.
It was a sharp contrast to Forest Lake’s 1-0 loss to White Bear Lake in the season opener.
The Rangers used a combination of hits and walks to tack on seven runs in the top of the seventh.
It was plenty of run support for senior Gage Lund, who threw a complete game two-hitter. The Rangers did not commit an error behind him.
“We played great defense,” Henry said. “As coaches, we’re seeing a pattern that when we play good defense we’re going to be right in games. We just have to continue to shore up that defense and make the routine plays routinely.”
After some early struggles at the plate, the Rangers showed some progress in losses to Roseville, East Ridge and league-leading Woodbury a week earlier.
“As guys get more at bats it gets to more of a comfort thing,” Henry said. “Hitting is contagious and we’ve got some guys swinging it pretty well right now.”
The Rangers lost to East Ridge 4-3 in nine innings on Wednesday, April 27, but emerged with some optimism after scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 3-all.
“Without a doubt it was our best game of the year,” Henry said. “We hung with a very good baseball team and had a chance to win the game. It was a real confidence booster for our kids. We felt good coming out of that game.”
The Rangers also dropped an 8-4 decision against Roseville on Friday, April 29, but responded with a convincing win over the Bears.
“We talk to our guys about playing four or five different seasons of four games each,” Henry said. “Our second was better than our first. We played good against Woodbury (a 6-3 loss on April 26) and lost in extra innings to East Ridge, but today was a great way to start the third chunk of our schedule and hopefully we’re moving in the right direction.”
