The Forest Lake baseball team has found runs to be a scarce commodity as the team began the season with a 1-4 record.
The Rangers scored five times in a shutout win over Irondale on Wednesday, April 13. But in their four losses, the squad managed a total of just one run.
“We’ve got to cut down on strikeouts,” coach Kale Henry said. “When you have trouble making contact, and you don’t put the pressure on other teams to make plays defensively, you have trouble even getting baserunners.”
Forest Lake opened the season with a 1-0 home loss to White Bear Lake on April 11, but rebounded nicely to secure the 5-0 win over Irondale two nights later.
Then Stillwater, which was ranked second in the state in Class 4A before the season began, claimed a 10-0 win over the Rangers on Saturday, April 16.
Forest Lake was hamstrung by a lack of offense combined with defensive struggles in a pair of home losses, a 6-1 setback against Cretin-Derham Hall on Monday, April 18 and a 7-0 defeat at the hands of Mounds View on Thursday, April 21.
“We made a few mistakes defensively, and when you do that, good teams will take advantage of that,” Henry said. “That’s Suburban East baseball. Our pitchers, for the most part, have given us a chance to compete in these games. But when you give up extra outs, good teams take advantage of that.”
The solution is a simple one, Henry said.
“We need to go out every day and focus on improvement,” he said. “The more chances we have to get outside, the more chances we’ll have to make corrections and get better. We’re going to keep our heads up and keep rolling.”
Forest Lake was scheduled to play four games in five days this week, weather permitting. The week began with road contests at Park of Cottage Grove on Monday, April 25, and at Woodbury the following day before the Rangers returned home to host East Ridge on Wednesday, April 27. None of those three games were completed at press time.
Forest Lake is scheduled to play at Roseville on Friday, April 29, then travel to White Bear Lake on Monday, May 2, before hitting the road again for a road contest at Irondale on Wednesday, May 4.
The next game to be played at Schumacher Field is against Stillwater on Friday, May 6, starting at 4:30 p.m.
