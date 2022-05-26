It’s been an up-and-down season for Forest Lake baseball. But following a slow 1-8 start to the season, the team has seen improvements and are 4-7 since, with some tight losses this week against East Ridge and Roseville. Despite winning just five games so far this season, the Rangers put up a fight against tough competition this week.
“Our kids played really well this week,” Forest Lake coach Kale Henry said. “We just couldn’t get a clutch hit early on in the week.”
Forest Lake lost 5-4 on Wednesday, May 18, against East Ridge. They were also shutout 1-0 against Roseville on Friday, May 20. East Ridge and Roseville’s winning percentage against conference opponents this season is .588 and .611, respectively.
“But we played great defense, we pitched well and obviously couldn’t get timely hits in those close games,” Henry said.
This season, the Rangers have seen success in their defense with great pitching, but have struggled to turn hits into enough runs to win.
But the Rangers turned that around with an 8-2 victory against St. Francis on Saturday, May 21, at Schumacher Field – just their third win at home this season.
The game was tied 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth until the Rangers exploded offensively when they scored six runs. The key moment to win the game provided the team some “excitement and jubilation,” according to Henry.
“We were in another tight baseball game,” Henry said. “We’ve been waiting for one of these games to go our way. … The [kids] did a great job executing in the sixth inning and getting some things down and doing some team stuff that we’ve preached,” Henry said.
The Rangers’ win, coupled with being within a single run in the others this week, was revealing to the coaching staff.
“We’ve become a much more sound defensive team than we were at the start of the year,” Henry said.
Looking ahead to this week, the Rangers hope to snowball that win for another in their last home game against Chisago Lakes on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m.
“We just have to be true to who we are. We know what our strengths are and that’s going to be pitching and defense,” Henry said. “And everybody on our team has a role.”
Henry said that he believes they’re playing the best baseball of the season as the Rangers head into section play, which begins on June 1.
