A number of women’s hockey players with Forest Lake ties saw action this past season in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Here is a look at some of these players.
Elizabeth Valley, Hamline
Elizabeth Valley just completed her junior season at Hamline University.
Valley played in all 25 of the Pipers’ games this season, and the defenseman finished with a pair of goals and six assists. She also blocked 23 shots, the team’s second-best total.
This past season the Pipers were second in the MIAC with an 11-5 record and were 15-10 overall.
Sydney Rydel, Augsburg
Sydney Rydel just ended her sophomore season at Augsburg University.
Rydel played in 22 of the Auggies’ 25 games and had three goals and six assists for nine points. She had a goal and assist against Concordia on Dec. 4, and her goal in that contest was the game-winner.
The Auggies placed fourth in the MIAC with an 8-6-2 record, and they were 12-11-2 overall.
Kayla Kasel, St. Scholastica
Kayla Kasel finished her senior season at St. Scholastica.
Kasel, one of the team’s captains, played in all but one of the Saints’ 24 games and posted three goals and five assists. She had a two-goal contest at St. Olaf on Nov. 12, netting a power-play goal and an empty-netter in a 4-0 victory.
St. Scholastica finished fifth in the MIAC with an 8-5-2 record and was 12-10-2 overall.
Sami Boerboom, Saint Benedict
Freshman Sami Boerboom completed her first season on the Saint Benedict squad.
Boerboom played in 21 of her team’s 23 games and tied for fourth on the team with 10 points. She tied for third with six goals, including three power-play goals.
Her best performance came in a two-goal outburst against Wisconsin-River Falls on Feb. 8.
Saint Benedict ended up sixth in the MIAC with a 6-7-1 league record and had a 10-12-1 overall mark.
Lindsey Muntifering & Alex Belde, Bethel
Sophomores Lindsey Muntifering and Alex Belde both finished their second season at Bethel University.
Muntifering played in 14 of the Royals’ 21 games this season and finished with one goal, which came against Concordia-Moorhead on Feb. 11, as well as a pair of assists.
Belde, who graduated from Hill-Murray, saw action in 13 games and had two goals, including one in that contest against the Cobbers on Feb. 11, as well as one assist.
Bethel finished seventh in the MIAC with a 5-6-2 league record and was 8-11-2 on the season.
Katie Stanius, Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Katie Stanius just completed her freshman season at Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Stanius played in 25 of the Pointers’ 27 games and finished with five goals, including a pair of goals against St. Scholastica on Nov. 6, and five assists.
The Pointers finished third in the WIAC with 16 points thanks to a 5-6-0 league record, and were 12-15-0 overall.
