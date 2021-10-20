Wyoming native Zach Raabe made the most of his first professional baseball season, rising to Low-A after playing just 11 games in Rookie ball.
Raabe, who was drafted in the eighth round of this year’s draft by Milwaukee, began this season with the Brewers’ Rookie club in Arizona and batted .107 in 11 games.
He earned a promotion to Carolina in the Low-A Eastern League and hit .255 with seven RBIs and 12 runs scored in 17 games with the Mudcats. He also drew 17 walks that gave him a fine .382 on-base percentage.
Raabe finished the season with a .205 composite batting average with seven RBIs and 15 runs scored as well as a solid .340 on-base percentage.
Carolina finished second in the Low-A East’s Central Division with a 68-52 record, just four games behind division champ Down East.
