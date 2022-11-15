Football.JPG

The Forest Lake Rangers football team fell 54-21 to Maple Grove in the section championship, but opposing coaches have positive things to say about the team.

 Submitted photo

Several items drove the Rangers success this season

Six regular season wins. A second place finish in the Metro-Maroon North conference. A playoff victory against Eagan. A section championship and Class 6A Second Round appearance against Maple Grove, one of the state’s top teams and the best team in the metro, according to the Star Tribune’s rankings on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Tags

Load comments