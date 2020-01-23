The latest Minnesota high school Nordic skiing rankings are fresh off the press as of Monday morning, and there is a lot of neon yellow to be seen among them – that’s the slightly untraditional color of the Forest Lake ski squad.
Finding the Ranger boys squad is as easy as starting one’s search from the top: The Forest Lake team is ranked in the No. 1 spot with the postseason just around the corner. The boys program has won six state titles in its history and has finished on the top three podium at state the last two years.
Joining the Rangers in the state rankings are, in order from second to 10th, Wayzata, St. Cloud Cathedral/Sartell, Ely, St. Paul Highland Park, Minneapolis Southwest, Prior Lake, Champlin Park, Mora and Mounds Park Academy.
Individual rankings were also released, with Ranger sophomore Noah Erickson listed in the No. 10 spot. Senior Ethan Erickson is listed in the Cusp rankings, a list of “the next 10” according to the rankers, not presented in any particular order.
Cooper Lennox of Mora is currently rated No. 1 among individuals.
The Forest Lake girls team is rated No. 2 in the Minnesota, trailing only St. Paul Highland Park. Following the Rangers, in spots three through 10, are Stillwater, Duluth East, Edina, Wayzata, Minneapolis Southwest, Eastview, Mesabi East and Maple Grove.
Ranger freshman Jordan Parent is ranked No. 6 among the individuals and junior Amelea Hauer is right behind in the No. 7 spot. The No. 1 skier on the list is Wayzata’s Lauren McCollor.
Recent action
The Ranger boys dominated a freestyle Suburban East Conference race at Lake Elmo Preserve on Jan. 14. Ranger athletes swept six of the top seven places to claim the team title with 487.5 points.
Nick Parent finished the 5-kilometer course fastest (14:12), while Ethan Erickson (14:22) and Noah Erickson (14:44) also beat all outside competition. The next Rangers to the line were Drew Sampson (fifth, 14:53), Ethan Hebert (sixth, 15:22) and Jonathan Hudrlik (15:25).
The girls team finished just shy of Stillwater, with the Ponies scoring 477.5 to the Rangers’ 473.
Parent led the Rangers with a second-place finish (16:03). The rest of the scoring finishers consisted of Hauer (16:39), Ella Niznik (16:53), Natalie Runquist (18:04) and Evelyn Hudrlik (18:13).
The Rangers were also scheduled to compete in the MLK Day SEC Relays meet as this edition was being prepared.
The MLK meet is usually a good sign that the Nordic postseason is coming up.
The teams are set to finish up the SEC regular season with meets at Lake Elmo Thursday and Phalen Golf Course on Jan. 28, with the conference finals to follow on Jan. 30 at Battle Creek Regional Park.
The Section 4 meet is scheduled to be held on Feb. 6, also at Battle Creek. The state championship meet, contested in a single class, will be at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on Feb. 13.
