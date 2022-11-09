The Rangers sophomore leader improved on her time from last year
The Forest Lake Rangers girls cross country squad placed 11th at the 2022 Class AAA state cross country championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Olaf College. The Rangers finished the race with 268 points – 14 more than 10th place Northfield and 18 less than Eastview right behind them.
“We expected a higher place at state than what we got, but the girls worked hard and were battling some injuries leading up to the race,” Forest Lake assistant coach Erin Kvam said.
Although the team finished lower than expected, sophomore Norah Hushagen was the bright spot with a third-place finish, something Kvam anticipated ahead of the race. Hushagen finished with a time of 17:48.6, which was about nine seconds behind second place and about a minute slower than Wayzata’s Abbey Nechanicky, who took first.
“Norah’s race went really well,” Kvam said. “She had a plan to stay up with the lead pack and she executed her race well. She has gotten stronger and faster throughout the season and third is her highest finish at state so far.”
Hushagen’s time this year was 39.8 seconds faster than her time from state a year ago (18.27.68) where she finished in sixth place. Not only was Hushagen a top-three finish at state, but she won four races this fall. That includes a top-place finish at both the Suburban East Conference championship and the Section 7AAA championship, the latter being a personal record with a time of 17:29.1.
Freshman Anna VanAcker finished 48th with a time of 19:27.2 and was the second Ranger to complete the race. Eighth grader Molly McCarthy (20:18.8) and seniors Ellie Hanowski (20:29.3) and Jordan Parent (20:54.0) finished 101st, 111th and 135th, respectively.
The team as a whole won two invitationals – Blaine Invitational in September and Tiger Invitational in October – before winning the Section 7AAA championship race at Anoka High School on Thursday, Oct. 27.
“The season went well,” Kvam said. “As a team, the girls got the job done and worked hard throughout the season.”
Among the seniors departing is Hanowski and Parent, which creates an opportunity for younger runners and those eyeing for spots next fall.
“Younger girls have a big opportunity to fill some key spots on the team,” Kvam said. “They will have their work cut out for them next season.”
