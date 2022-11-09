Norah Hushagen state.jpeg

Forest Lake sophomore Norah Hushagen finishes third at the  2022 Class AAA State XC Championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Olaf College. 

The Rangers sophomore leader improved on her time from last year

The Forest Lake Rangers girls cross country squad placed 11th at the 2022 Class AAA state cross country championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Olaf College. The Rangers finished the race with 268 points – 14 more than 10th place Northfield and 18 less than Eastview right behind them.

