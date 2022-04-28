Ella Niznik vaguely remembers first hearing about the Athena Award.
“I had heard about when I was younger,” she said. “I remember hearing someone had won it, and I thought, ‘That would be pretty cool to get one day.’”
Niznik’s wish has come true, as she was named Forest Lake’s winner of the Athena Award, which is presented annually to the top senior female athletes in 43 different St. Paul-area schools. The award, which is based on excellence in individual sports or for participation and accomplishments in team sports, is named for Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and of skill.
Niznik and the other area award winners were honored in a banquet on Wednesday, April 20, at Vadnais Heights Commons.
“I was pretty happy – and I was a little surprised [to receive the award],” she admitted. “There are a lot of good athletes in different sports around the school, and there are a lot of other good athletes. But I was certainly glad I got it.”
Niznik certainly was deserving, having earned a total of 12 varsity letters in her career. She earned four in cross country, serving as captain of last fall’s team that competed in the state tournament. She is in the process of earning her fourth letter in track this spring, having missed only her sophomore season that was canceled by COVID-19.
On the track she set the school record in the 800 (2:16.58) at the state meet last season to finish seventh in that event. She also ran on the 4x800 relay that placed fifth and the 4x400 relay that earned fourth at state; as a freshman, she ran a leg on the 4x800 relay that finished seventh.
“Ella has been amazing in both cross country and track,” said Forest Lake cross country coach John Fick. “She has been a high-quality competitor; she enjoys competition, and that helps her to succeed. She’s quiet, but she works her rear end off.”
Niznik also has lettered four times in Nordic skiing and played an important role on the team that won a state title her junior season of 2021. Last season she teamed with Chloe Erickson to place second in the relay portion of the state meet, finishing just two-tenths of a second out of the top spot.
“Ella is a naturally talented sprinter with a big engine,” said her Nordic ski coach, Ryan Wright.
Niznik also excels in the classroom, boasting a 3.5 GPA while taking some online PSEO courses from the University of Northwestern.
“I think the academic awards for sports are important,” she said. “And I take my classes seriously. I’ve taken PSEO classes in history and geography, and a few science classes as well.”
Niznik said she has learned lessons that help her in the classroom.
“I’ve had to learn things like managing my time while I’ve been in sports,” she said. “When I get home, I know I need to get my homework done.
“Nordic and cross country have taught me about how important it is to work as a team. We wouldn’t have won the state title in Nordic if we hadn’t worked together, and in cross country we would not have made it to state if we hadn’t run as a team. And it’s the same in track, because relays rely on good handoffs and everyone working together to be successful.”
