Both learn from 1st appearance at state meet
Two young members of the Forest Lake girls swim team received a hard-earned opportunity.
Sophomore Delaney Nickles and freshman Grace True both earned berths in the Class 2A State Meet, which was held at the Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota Nov. 18-20.
Neither girl advanced to the finals in their event – Nickles placed 19th among 32 competitors in the 1-meter diving with a score of 215.20, while True finished 22nd among 26 swimmers in the 100 breast with a time of 1:08.42.
But that was not the point.
“Making it to state wasn’t even on my to-do list,” True said. “I just wanted to finish in the top eight at sections. So making state was a combination of excitement and shock; I didn’t know what to do with myself. I was flying on cloud nine.”
Nickles nearly advanced to the state meet a year ago, so her goals were slightly more ambitious.
“My goal was to make it to state, so getting there was really fun,” she said. “But I also did want to make at least one of the cuts, so I was excited to accomplish that.”
Nickles sets the bar high
Entering this season, Nickles knew that advancing to the state meet was a reasonable goal. But over the course of this season, she realized she was capable of much more. She was the individual champ in 1-meter diving at this year’s Class 2A Section 7 True Team event, and she easily qualified for state by placing second at the section meet.
“Last year I was sixth in the section meet, so I knew I had a chance to make the top four and make it to state,” she said. “But I was thinking I could sneak into the fourth spot. Then I won at True Team, and I realized I could compete against everyone. It was a big confidence booster.”
So she revised her goals: Now the idea was to advance past the first cut at the state meet, where the field of 32 was trimmed to the top 20 in points after five dives.
“I think I was in second place after the first couple of dives, so that was really exciting, too,” Nickles said. “But then I had a couple of dives that didn’t go very well. But I still made the first cut, so that was exciting.”
While that early success may have been thrilling, Nickles knew better than to let it affect her thoughts entering later dives.
“I stayed in the moment, because I knew a lot of the top divers didn’t ‘pack’ their best dives at the top of their list – and I did,” Nickles said. “I jammed all my hard dives at the top to try and make that first cut. So I just tried to take it one dive at a time.”
While this was Nickles’ first performance at the state swim meet, it was not her first at a state tournament. Last winter she was an important member of the Forest Lake gymnastics team that finished second in the Class 2A team meet.
“Did it help? Yes and no,” Nickles said. “In gymnastics we went as a team, so I had other teammates there – and I had never competed in diving by myself, so it was weird to be there on my own.”
The sophomore is in just her second year as a diver, and she said the adjustment from gymnastics to diving was not always smooth.
“The flipping came really easy to me because of gymnastics,” Nickles said. “But it took some time to get used to hitting the water; in gymnastics, you always land on your feet, so going into the water with my head was a challenge at first.
“I’m still getting used to leading with my head. In [backward] dives, I do a lot of doubles so I don’t have to always go in head first. I’m working on it.”
Nickles admitted that her sports focus may be shifting from gymnastics to diving.
“Last year I was into gymnastics, and diving was kind of a side thing,” she said. “But I’ve come to like diving; I did some extra practices with a club team. Now I think I’m a diver who does gymnastics on the side.”
True takes a step forward
Grace True said she entered the Class 2A Section 7 meet with a simple goal.
“I just wanted to swim the best that I could,” she said.
It turned out her best was very good: She cut more than four seconds off her best time in the season, and her time of 1:08.44 allowed her to finish second at that meet – and advance as an individual to her first state meet.
“I was hugely surprised by my section time,” True admitted. “But I did not doubt [coach] Rochelle [McKenzie’s] taper; she knows what she is doing. Still it was a surprise to break the school record and make it to state.”
While her section time was a school record, the freshman’s seed time was faster than only three of her competitors at the state meet. True said she did her best to not be intimidated by the fast field.
“I was happy to be there,” she said. “I knew I had worked hard for the time I got. I was excited to go to the state meet. My brother said making it to state once is luck; making it twice is skill. If I can make it three times, that will be the cat’s meow.”
One thing True learned is that the state meet is different from a regular-season competition, and not just because the best swimmers in the state are competing.
“It was hard at the beginning because I was alone on the deck,” she said. “But the coaches put me in the right mindset to swim, and that really helped.”
True broke her school record with her swim in the state meet, covering the distance in a time of 1:08.42; however, that time was not good enough to advance her to the finals.
Still, the freshman took comfort that she was one of the youngest swimmers in the meet – she was one of only three freshmen in the event, which included five seniors and a whopping 12 juniors among the 26 competitors.
True said she also learned that there is more she can do to shave seconds off her school-record time.
“There still are some technique things I need to work on, things the coaches pointed out to me in watching other swimmers,” she said. “And everyone there has worked hard and is very talented. I learned that I should be happy to be there – and proud of my accomplishments.”
