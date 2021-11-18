The Forest Lake girls swim team will send a pair of individuals to this week’s state meet thanks to their performances at the Class 2A Section 7 meet held at Northdale Middle School Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 11-13.
Sophomore Delaney Nickles and freshman Grace True will compete in the Class 2A State Meet, which will be held at the Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 18-20.
“It is very exciting to see Delaney and Grace advance to the state meet,” Forest Lake girls swim coach Rochelle McKenzie said. “But it was super-exciting that many of our top performances came from younger swimmers. And the attitude our older swimmers took with those younger swimmers, helping them to their best performances, was so great. It made the meet a lot of fun.”
Nickles earned her spot at state by placing second in the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 353.75.
True advanced by placing second in the 100 breast with a time of 1:08.44.
“We knew that Grace would do well in this meet,” McKenzie said. “But she dropped four seconds off her time, and that’s just unheard of. She beat the school record by four-hundredths of a second, and that made it even more exciting.”
Another top performance came from the 200 medley relay of sophomore Grace Chatwin, True, sophomore Bella Pope and junior Haley Bent. While they just missed qualifying for state, placing third with a time of 1:51.60, they broke the school record in both the preliminaries and finals.
“That was a school record that had been on the board since 2006,” McKenzie said. “We knew it would happen, but that relay improved its best time by almost two seconds, and that was impressive.”
Pope was sixth in the 200 free with a time of 2:05.83 while taking seventh in the 100 fly with a 1:01.83 mark.
In the 50 free, Chatwin (25.68) and True (26.00) placed seventh and eighth, respectively; Chatwin also finished sixth in the 100 back with a 1:02.35 clocking, while Megan Reid placed 15th in that event with a time of 1:07.93.
“Grace Chatwin came so close to a school record in the 100 back,” McKenzie said. “I know she was disappointed [she didn’t get the record], but that was an amazing swim.”
Bent finished 13th in the 200 IM with a time of 2:27.44 and also was 10th in the 500 free with a 5:45.64 clocking.
Junior Kalley Williamson was 13th in the 500 free (5:55.86), while sophomore Alex Ready took 15th (6:07.04).
Forest Lake also got points in the diving competition from sophomore Emmi Gunderson, who was 13th with 242.00 points, and senior Kaylee Braaten, who was next with 239.75 points.
In the 100 free, freshman Avery Fallon placed 11th with a time of 30:43, while Martina Fischetti was 14th at 59.71. Junior Leah Henderson took 16th in the 100 breast with a time of 1:18.18.
The 200 free relay of Fischetti, junior Izzy Maloney, Fallon and True placed fifth with a time of 1:43.69, while the 400 free relay of Bent, Chatwin, Fallon and Pope placed seventh with a 3:54.84 clocking.
As a team the Rangers placed fifth in the section meet with 215 points; Blaine won the team title with 491 points.
