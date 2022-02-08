The Forest Lake girls basketball team’s lineup looked a bit different when the Rangers hosted Irondale on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
One difference was the return of senior Greta Krieger, the team’s leading scorer, who had missed the previous three games because of an injury.
“It was great to have her back on the court,” coach Dave Ostercamp said. “She has a bone bruise after a collision with Maddie Jerde, and she’s not 100%. She didn’t have much explosion in this game, but she gutted it out.”
Another change was the addition of sophomore Amelia Espelien, who made her first varsity start. Combined with Jerde and Cassidy Pitzl, it meant three of the Rangers’ five starters were sophomores.
“The sophomores have been coming along,” Ostercamp said. “They are some good athletes that can put the ball in the hoop, so this was a chance to give them some varsity experience. They’re still getting used to the speed and pace of varsity basketball, so these are good lessons for them to learn. But they’re also hard lessons.”
And the Irondale contest provided one of the hardest lessons of all as Forest Lake scored just 10 points in the second half and lost, 33-28.
“When you get held to one shot against a zone defense, the rim can get really small,” Ostercamp said of his team’s second-half struggles on offense. “We’re still struggling with the idea that, when the other team starts to get some momentum, we need to relax and just play our game.”
Pitzl had a big game for the Rangers, scoring 19 points, but no one else scored more than the four notched by Espelien.
Two nights later Forest Lake lost at home to White Bear Lake, 56-34. Pitzl again led the way with 11 points, while Jerde was next with seven.
The Rangers begin the week on a six-game losing streak as they hit the road for games at Mounds View on Thursday, Feb. 3 and at Stillwater the following night. Forest Lake’s next home game is against East Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
“When the girls are able to relax, slow the game down, and deal with the ups and downs of the game, we’ll have some success,” Ostercamp said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.