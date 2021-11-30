The Forest Lake gymnastics team used a fairly set lineup last season, thanks in large part to a roster filled with strong all-around competitors.
This year coach Lindsey Pierron and her staff expect to spend a large portion of the season trying different lineups.
“We have more event specialists, so it will be fun to figure out our lineup,” she said. “The lineup will be harder to put together, but that will be fun because we can rotate a lot of people into varsity spots and see how they do.
“We don’t know how girls will do in varsity competition until we put them in that position. But we have a lot of potential. We have a good group of girls with great attitudes, and the effort so far has been great.”
The Rangers suffered several losses from last season’s squad, which finished second in the state in Class 2A. Claire O’Gorman, the state champ in the floor exercise who also placed second in the all-around, has been lost to graduation, while Keely Sisco, who won the beam last spring, has decided to return to club gymnastics.
“In her words, Keely felt she had ‘unfinished business’ at club,” Pierron said. “If her heart’s not in high school [gymnastics], we support her decision to go back to club and see what she can accomplish there.”
Sophomore Delaney Nickles, who also posted a strong performance in last year’s state meet, just joined the team after competing in the state diving meet last week.
“She’s been working out and is in great shape,” Pierron said. “I’m not worried at all about her transition back to gymnastics.”
Pierron said she also is excited to work with a new lineup this winter.
“Freshman Emma Larson was a Level 8 at Flyaways Gymnastics; she’s very talented and has a lot of potential – and she has a great attitude,” Pierron said. “I think it will be exciting to see what she can do this year.
“I think Amelia Bonnett, a sophomore, will be a breakout performer this year. She was on the team last year, but she has had to deal with a lot of injuries. This year she’s healthy and stronger, and I’m excited to see what she can do.
“And Mackenzie Nenn is a junior who has some new skills she is breaking out, and that is exciting.”
Senior captains Annika Gunderson and Jazzy Stamp are expected to fill key roles both on and off the mats.
“They are great leaders for the team – but I think they will do some great things competitively as well,” Pierron said.
As a result, Pierron said the search for the perfect lineup may be a season-long quest.
“The lineup probably will rotate all year,” she said. “Usually by mid-January we have a pretty good idea of what will be best for the girls. This year we will have an interesting lineup for our first meet, and it probably will change all season long.”
