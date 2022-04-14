There are a number of new things surrounding the Forest Lake girls track team.
One is the new coach, as former Hamline assistant Shane Swanberg takes over as head coach while Andy Richardson focuses on the boys’ team. Swanberg admits that the move from college to high school track has resulted in more of an adjustment on his end than by the roughly 50 athletes in the Ranger program.
“When you come from a college program, you have to understand that [in high school] these are young athletes who are learning the sport rather than veteran athletes perfecting a skill,” he said. “We have to have a little patience, understanding that it might take a few weeks before they understand what we’re trying to do with our workouts.”
The second adjustment is having a home track. The renovations to Ranger Stadium have resulted in home meets for the first time since 1992, including the True Team and individual section meets.
“The kids have been very excited by that,” Swanberg said. “When we go out there, we’re all reminded just how lucky we are to have this facility. I think our girls, especially our seniors, realize how special this is.
“With the COVID-19 restrictions off, now we can just focus on track.”
And there are a number of talented athletes upon which to focus. Senior Ella Niznik qualified for state in the 800 last spring, while freshman Norah Hushagen competed in the 1,600 and 3,200. The Rangers also return three runners from the 4x800 and 4x400 teams that ran well at state.
The Rangers should be especially talented on the track, as senior Annika Gunderson leads in the sprints while Niznik and senior Annabelle Stang compete in the middle distances as Hushagen and junior Ellie Hanowski score points in the longer distance races. Senior Kylie Woods will be among the top competitors in the hurdles, while Gunderson stars in the pole vault and senior Tori Ball teams with junior Isabella Maloney for a 1-2 punch in the throws.
Swanberg said he will try to use as many athletes in as many events as possible to give everyone a chance to contribute.
“Track and field has so many events that fit so many different types of athletes,” he said. “So we’re trying to make sure we find the right athletes for the right events.”
