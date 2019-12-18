The Forest Lake boys and girls basketball teams had different destinies last week: The boys lost a pair of Suburban East Conference games, while the girls won two SEC contests.
Boys drop 2
The Ranger boys hosted new SEC squad Irondale on Dec. 10, and while they held a 24-19 lead at halftime, their shooting went cold in the second frame, allowing the Knights to outscore them by 20 for a 61-46 final.
Senior guard Eric Peterson and junior forward Jordan Boysen led the offense with 12 and 11 points, respectively, and senior guard Harrison Taylor added 9. The Rangers were unable to contain Knight leaders Iggy Ejiofor (22) and Kwame Herzog (16) in a second half in which Irondale put up 42 total points.
The Rangers then had the ignominious task of traveling to Cretin-Derham Hall on Dec. 13: The Raiders are rated as the No. 2 team in all of Minnesota. Cretin rolled ahead to a 55-24 halftime lead before finishing the game up 87-46.
Peterson led the Ranger effort again with 14 points, the only member of the visiting team to reach double figures. Taylor and junior guard Austin Traylor each ended with 9. The Raiders got scoring contributions from 15 players, or three full lineups, led by the 20-point effort of J’Vonne Hadley, a 6-foot-6 guard with at least three confirmed Division I offers already.
The boys were 1-3 at press time before a home game against Park on Tuesday. They will visit former Section 7AAAA rival St. Francis on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Girls take 2
The Forest Lake girls basketball team played the same teams as the boys, just in opposite gyms. The Rangers handled Irondale 88-56 on Dec. 10 and then fought to a tight 74-68 win over Cretin on Dec. 13.
Junior guard Olivia Pekron (19 points), senior forward Maddie Krieger (16) and junior guard Logan Anderson (15) led the Ranger run. Anderson recently wrote her name in the Ranger record book with a 15-for-15 free-throw showing against Woodbury on Dec. 3.
The girls had to fight a little harder to beat Cretin. Although the Rangers led by 16 at the half, Cretin made a nuisance of themselves in the second frame, coming within 6 at the final buzzer.
Krieger finished with a game-high 28 points, while Pekron went for 17 and sophomore Greta Krieger put up 11.
The Ranger girls (5-1) went to Park on Tuesday after press time and will host Cambridge-Isanti Friday at 7 p.m. All alumnae of the program are invited to the latter game for on-court recognition and a post-game social at Tanners Brook Golf Course.
For the active players, the game is also special for being a rematch of last year’s Section 7AAAA title game, won by the Rangers.
