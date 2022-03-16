No, it was not Gavin Middendorf’s plan to find a colder, snowier place than Forest Lake to play hockey next season.
It just seemed that way when the senior signed with the Drayton Valley Thunder of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.
“I’ve never been to Canada, so this is going to be a new experience for me,” Middendorf said. “It’s a new experience, meeting new people. It’s considered one of the top junior hockey leagues in North America, so I’ll be playing hockey at a higher level.”
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound forward said these plans began to form last summer, when he played in the Minnesota Elite High School League.
“Playing in the Minnesota Elite League really boosted my confidence with the puck,” he said. “There was a scout that watched me play summer hockey. He connected me with [the Drayton Valley] team, and things moved forward from there.”
It was a bonus for Middendorf that his summer league work helped him lift his game to a higher level at Forest Lake. After scoring six goals in 25 games as a sophomore, then 16 goals in 19 games as a junior, he exploded this past season.
Middendorf scored 38 goals in 27 games in 2021-22, tying him for eighth-best in the state in that category. He also had 24 assists for 62 points.
Forest Lake’s opponents noticed Middendorf’s new level of play as well.
“In the second time through the conference, teams started to put a guy on the ice that would focus on me,” he said. “They were trying to stop me.”
That did not stop him from scoring four goals against Stillwater on Jan. 22, or six goals in a win over Anoka just three days later.
“I went into the Anoka game thinking it would just be another game,” Middendorf said. “But I scored in the first 10 seconds of the game, and they never really put one guy on me to stop me. So my confidence rose, and I just kept pushing.”
Middendorf said he looks forward to playing with Drayton Valley, which is located roughly 90 miles west of Edmonton, the provincial capital. Drayton Valley also is more than 1,300 driving miles away from Forest Lake.
Middendorf said the move has stirred a variety of emotions.
“I’m both excited and nervous,” he said. “I’m nervous because I don’t know who I’m going to play with, but I have confidence. I’ll just go there, do the best I can, and see what happens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.