Senior nets 4 goals in loss to Stillwater
Forest Lake senior Gavin Middendorf had to think for a moment before he could answer the question.
“The last time I had a four-goal game? Probably my bantam year. I know it was a while ago,” he said.
Middendorf matched that bantam effort by scoring four times – including three first-period goals – in the Rangers’ home contest against Stillwater on Saturday, Jan. 22. And the senior forward admitted the opposition provided some motivation for his performance.
“I always want to beat Stillwater,” Middendorf said. “And when I opened up the game with a nice goal, it got me going a little bit.”
Middendorf scored a short-handed goal just 35 seconds into the contest, then added two more goals as the Rangers led 3-1 after one period. Stillwater responded with two goals early in the second period, but Middendorf’s fourth goal, with just under a minute to play in the period, gave the Rangers a one-goal lead.
“We took their punch and hung on,” Forest Lake coach Jon Loo said of the Ponies’ second-period barrage. “I was really pleased to come out of that second period and still hold the lead.”
Stillwater scored midway through the third period to retie the game, then scored at 5:57 of overtime to claim a 5-4 victory.
“Stillwater is always a big game for us, so we put a lot of planning into the game,” Middendorf said. “Going into overtime, and losing like that, doesn’t feel very good. But we just have to look to the next game.”
Still, the loss did nothing to diminish what Middendorf has meant to his team this season. The senior forward leads the team with 18 goals and 29 points, but his value goes beyond his scoring numbers.
“Gavin is so talented, he could play his own way, but instead he’s committed to the things we’re trying to accomplish,” Loo said. “Gavin’s willing to give up the puck and dump it below the goal line, and that helps facilitate line changes and eat time off the clock. He’s so talented that he could skate around other guys, but he’s willing to do what we want.
“And that has an effect on younger guys, who see that he’s willing to do that, and then everyone realizes that’s what they should do, too. And we can build on that.”
Middendorf said he takes pride in wearing the captain’s “C” on his sweater.
“It means a lot to me to be named one of the captains,” he said. “My goal is to make sure things are smooth between the players in the locker room.”
The loss to Stillwater closed the book on a week that saw Forest Lake battle the top two teams in the Suburban East Conference. On Thursday, Jan. 20, the Rangers tried to stay even with Cretin-Derham Hall, which is ranked second in the state in Class 2A.
Senior Matthew Linder scored the only goal of the first period, but the Raiders got two goals in the second to lead 2-1. Cretin-Derham Hall then scored four times in the final period, and Forest Lake could only muster a goal by freshman Malachi McKinnon on the power play in a 6-2 setback.
“That’s one of the best teams in the state,” Loo said of the Raiders. “We’re playing good hockey, but they kept coming and coming, and that’s how the score got away at the end.”
The Rangers returned to action on Tuesday, Jan. 25, for a contest at Anoka that was not completed at press time. Forest Lake then plays at Mounds View on Thursday, Jan. 27, before returning home to host Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Monday, Jan. 31, starting at 7 p.m.
