Malia McKinnon was not in school on Thursday, Oct. 28.
The Forest Lake junior was not playing “hooky” though, as she instead traveled to the Baseline Tennis Center at the University of Minnesota to compete in the Class 2A Girls Tennis State tournament.
And while the tournament was not kind to McKinnon, who lost both of her matches that day, she said the opportunity did provide some lessons for the future.
“I learned that you have to enjoy the chance to play there and really live in the moment,” she said. “I think I played better when I relaxed and just tried to enjoy it. I think it was a fun experience.”
McKinnon’s first match was against Cassandra Li of Eagan, who entered the match undefeated. McKinnon lost the first three games in the first set, then broke serve – only to see Li break back and eventually claim a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
“I was a little bit frustrated in that match, in part because it took me so long to win a game,” she said. “I was nervous because it was state, it was in front of a lot of people, and playing indoors is just different.”
Forest Lake tennis coach Violet Shortly said McKinnon would have benefited from playing in the team portion of the state meet, which began two days earlier – and included many of the top singles players.
“That gives those girls an opportunity to get the nerves out,” Shortly said.
That loss pushed McKinnon into the consolation bracket, where she faced Lily Cade of Cretin-Derham Hall. McKinnon lost the first set of that match 6-2, and trailed 5-2 as a court change allowed her to talk with Shortly.
“I told Malia, ‘This is gravy – have fun and enjoy it,’” Shortly said. “And after that Malia played a lot more loosely, and she cut the deficit to 5-4 before losing 6-4.”
McKinnon agreed that the talk with Shortly helped, adding, “I think I was a little hard on myself for the entire tournament. When I was down 5-2, I had nothing to lose, so I just decided to relax and enjoy playing in the state meet. And I think that helped me play better.”
McKinnon said she emerged from the tournament knowing she needed to develop a harder shot and a better serve, but she will not forgo other sports – she a three-sport athlete, competing in hockey in the winter and golf in the spring – to focus on just tennis, as many state qualifiers do.
“I think it’s more fun, and makes me more well-rounded, to play three sports instead of one,” she said. “You meet more people when you play all three, and it’s hard when you focus on just one sport all of the time. I don’t regret playing all three sports one bit.”
Shortly said she agrees with that strategy.
“First, don’t forget that just getting to the dance is an amazing thing,” she said. “Taking it to the next level is a lot of work, and it is not just picking up a racket when tennis season starts. But Malia puts in the work.
“I’m happy with Malia, because she is such a well-rounded athlete and well-rounded person.”
