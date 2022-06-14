In a season filled with renewed optimism for the entire tennis program, freshman Malachi McKinnon represented the Forest Lake boys tennis team in the Class AA state singles tournament on Thursday, June 9 at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Club.
McKinnon dropped each of his matches in straight sets, but Rangers coach Ron Ingalls views this season as a first step rather than a final destination.
McKinnon, the runner-up in Section 7AA, fell to junior Konner Gunwall of Chanhassen 6-3, 6-0 in the opening round of the state tournament. He was then eliminated by sophomore Anthony Scheglowski of Lakeville North 6-0, 6-0 in the consolation round to finish the season with an 11-9 record.
“Malachi is really primarily a hockey player,” Ingalls said. “He’s such an athlete and his dad was the head boys tennis coach at Chisago Lakes for 10 years, so he’s been around a lot of tennis. He hustles and has the fundamentals down and he does pretty well considering tennis isn’t his primary sport. He said he learned a lot and he knows what to expect next year. He did as well as could be expected and hopefully he’ll be back.”
According to the coach, McKinnon is the first Forest Lake singles player to qualify for state since state champion Toby Boyer in 2015. He’s also hoping it’s a sign of better things to come with several younger players on the roster.
The Rangers finished with a 13-6 record as a team, a dramatic improvement after finishing 8-15 in 2021. Two of those losses came against state qualifiers Mounds View and Duluth East and the rest against more established programs like Stillwater, Elk River and East Ridge. The Rangers lost fifth-seeded Cambridge-Isanti 4-3 in the quarterfinals of the Section 7AA team tournament.
“We were right there on their shoe steps,” Ingalls said. “That was a good turnaround. I think the fact that we had three eighth graders playing on our team bodes well and our first two exhibition players were eighth graders as well. We have a young team.”
Perhaps the biggest win for McKinnon came midway through the season when he defeated highly regarded Cullen Brown of Elk River in three sets. Brown later defeated McKinnon in the finals of the individual section tourney, but it was a victory that showed McKinnon he could contend for a state berth.
“That was a huge win,” Ingalls said. “That was just Malachi being Malachi, playing smart and being a scrapper.”
Second-seeded Matthew Fullerton of Edina edged top-seeded Collin Beduhn for the state singles title, with all three sets in the finals decided in tie-breakers.
