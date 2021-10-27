Ranger junior just 3rd singles player in school history to reach state
Forest Lake junior Malia McKinnon was nervous on Tuesday, Oct. 19. But her nerves had nothing to do with the important tennis matches she was playing that day.
“I had to give a speech in my public speaking class, and I was more nervous about that,” she admitted. “I thought I was pretty calm when I was playing tennis.”
The cool, calm and collected McKinnon earned a berth in the Class 2A state tennis tournament with her fine play at the Section 7 finals played at Chisago Lakes. She becomes just the third girls singles player from Forest Lake to earn a berth in the state tournament, joining Sofia Gunnesson in 1993 and Paige Patchin, who advanced to state in both 2005 and 2006.
McKinnon gave herself a shot at the state tournament by beating Megan Muller of Pequot Lakes 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the championship round.
“I already had lost to [Muller] twice, including 6-3, 6-0 in the team section tournament, and both of those were not great matches,” McKinnon said. “So I knew I had no pressure on me; I was the underdog, and that helped me relax.”
But McKinnon confessed that, after she won the first set, her nervousness increased.
“We talked about it on a changeover, and I told Malia, ‘She still is the one who has everything to lose – you’re not expected to win this,” said her coach, Violet Shortly. “I told her that I believed in her, and that she should stay the course. And she did.
“As a coach, you can suggest things, but it was amazing to watch her stick to the plan. Malia deserves a lot of credit for that.”
In the championship round, McKinnon suffered a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Ava Nelson of Elk River.
“I think it was so emotional to win that first match,” Shortly said. “She put everything out on the court, and tennis is a tough game. I thought she was spent.”
That set up one more potential hurdle for McKinnon: a “true second” match that potentially could have cost her a spot in the state tournament. In the consolation final, Muller faced teammate Carly Chaney; had Chaney beaten Muller, Chaney would have placed third and been given the chance to beat McKinnon, since the two had not faced one another in the tournament.
But Muller won that consolation match, and since McKinnon had beaten Muller earlier in the day, the Forest Lake junior clinched her state berth.
“It was nerve-wracking [to watch the third-place match],” Shortly said. “I give the Pequot Lakes coach, Monica Sergent, credit because she told her two girls to just play. They could have thrown the match to give their other girl a chance to play [McKinnon] for true second, but I give them credit for playing that match out.”
McKinnon becomes the first Forest Lake player in the state tennis tournament since Shortly’s daughters, Taylor and Chase, earned a doubles berth in 2013.
“It’s an incredible feat just to make it to state,” Violet Shortly said. “I’m excited for Forest Lake to see that happen.
“But Malia has worked really hard, and she deserves this.”
McKinnon will face Cassandra Li of Eagan on Thursday, Oct. 28, in her opening-round match in the Class 2A tournament. If McKinnon wins, her second-round opponent probably will be top-seeded Zoe Adkins of Maple Grove, who is a four-time state qualifier and has finished as high as third in the event.
“I don’t think it’s hit me yet [that I’ll be playing in the state tournament],” McKinnon said late last week. “There were a lot of emotions after I knew I had made it, and a lot of people have congratulated me at school.
“Right now, I’m just smiling. I’m not nervous; I’m really happy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.