Junior Malia McKinnon has given herself a chance to advance to the state individual tennis tournament with a strong performance in the Class 2A Section 7 singles tournament hosted by Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
McKinnon, the No. 3 seed in the South Division, won three matches to advance to this week’s semifinals, which also were hosted by Chisago Lakes.
McKinnon opened tournament play with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Paige Myos of Andover, then knocked off Lindsey Salmela of St. Francis 6-0, 6-3 in the second round.
“In her first-round match, Malia did the work on things she needed to do to prepare for later matches,” Forest Lake coach Violet Shortly said. “In her second round match, she had to deal with a weather delay, but she kept her focus and moved forward.”
That set McKinnon up for a match against Chloe Hajek of Cambridge-Isanti, the No. 2 seed and someone who had beaten McKinnon several times during the regular season. McKinnon jumped to an early 4-1 lead in the first set, only to see Hajek battle back and eventually tie the score at 6-6.
“When Malia and I talked, I told her to just let the past go,” Shortly said. “I told her, ‘You know Chloe is going to play hard on every point, so just play your game.’”
McKinnon eventually won the first set 7-6 (5), then rolled to a 6-0 victory in the second set to claim the match.
“When Malia won that first set, I think she got a second wind,” Shortly said. “It was the third match of the day for both of them, and that first set was so grueling, it lasted almost two hours. So when Malia led early [in the second set], she just didn’t let up on the gas and claimed a really good win, an emotional win.”
McKinnon’s semifinal match against Megan Muller of Pequot Lakes on Tuesday, Oct. 19, was not completed at press time.
Junior Ellie Zowin also competed in the singles tournament but was made the No. 16 seed, which forced her into a difficult bracket. She had to play a “pigtail” match against Alivia Clasen of Chisago Lakes, and after she won that match 6-1, 6-1, her next opponent was top-seeded Ava Nelson of Elk River, who beat Zowin 6-0, 6-0 on the way to joining McKinnon in the semifinals.
“Ellie came on strong as a singles player this season,” Shortly said. “I wanted to give her this experience, which will really help her when she comes back next season.”
Forest Lake’s other singles players this season, seniors Hannah Melander and Ashlyn Vetsch, chose to play as a doubles team for the individual tournament. They were seeded 10th but upset the seventh-seeded pair of Emma Miller and Evelyn Scheibe from Blaine by scores of 6-2, 6-3, before losing to the No. 2-seeded doubles team from Elk River, Emma Anderson and Mya Nelson in a 6-1, 6-1 match.
Anderson and Nelson eventually advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals.
“As seniors, I wanted to give them a chance to advance to state and give them doubles experience,” Shortly said of Melander and Vetsch. “Their play in singles this season absolutely carried us to our success this season, and I was really proud of how they played all season long.”
Senior Anna Luedtke and junior Sydney Wiener also competed in the doubles tournament but was seeded No. 16. That forced them to beat the No. 17-seeded team from Princeton, Kate Gross and Emily Jernander, by scores of 6-2, 6-2 before facing the top seed in the south, Greta Gillach and Emily Erickson of Chisago Lakes. Luedtke and Wiener lost 6-0, 6-0 to the other pair that advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals.
EDITORS NOTE: After this story was written and published, McKinnon earned a spot in the Class 2A individual state tournament. She will compete in that event starting Thursday, Oct. 28 at 8 a.m. at Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. More information will be available in next week's Forest Lake Times.
