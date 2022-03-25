Rangers boys hoop coach follows legacy of grandfather, father
There is some pressure on Kyle McDonald, who just finished his first season as Forest Lake’s boys basketball coach, to uphold the family name.
His grandfather, Bob McDonald, won more than 1,000 games at Chisholm High School. His dad, Mike McDonald, has won more than 500 games, as have two of his uncles. And his brother, Rhett McDonald, already has won more than 100 games as a high school coach.
And there is even more pressure from uncles, aunts and cousins who are having success coaching basketball.
“There’s some pressure, I guess, having the McDonald name,” Kyle admitted. “But I was never pressured to coach basketball. I saw my grandpa and my father and my brother coach, and it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do myself.
“It’s a way of life McDonalds have: To coach and teach kids through basketball, and to build relationships through basketball. It has been a dream for me.”
While becoming a coach has been a dream for Kyle, it has become a nightmare for his mother, Dayla. When it comes to the Class 4A Section 7 tournament, three of the eight teams in the section – Cambridge-Isanti, which is coached by Mike, Forest Lake, and Duluth East, which is coached by Rhett – are led by McDonalds.
“I just hate those games,” Dayla said. “Someone has to lose, and I hate that. All three of them laugh at me, but knowing that someone has to lose makes me feel terrible. I know how hard they all prepare for every game, how much they care for their team and their players.”
The first generation
When Dayla watched her son coach against her husband when Forest Lake and Cambridge-Isanti met on Feb. 5, what struck her were the similarities in the two coaches.
“When I watch Kyle, it’s like watching a young Mike,” Dayla said. “Mike was so intense, he would basically undress on the sidelines. Something would go wrong, and the jacket would come off. He’d see something he didn’t like, the tie would come off. Now, he’s mellowed.”
Mike said that obsession with basketball came from watching his father prowl the Chisholm sidelines for 53 of his 59 seasons as a coach. While his sons may not have had many chances to watch their grandfather coach, Mike hopes his sons see the best of his father in him.
“Dad retired in 2014, so Rhett probably saw more of him coaching than Kyle did,” Mike said. “We would play against Chisholm most years, so they knew him.
“There’s a standard my dad set, and I know they are representing him when they coach. But every coach carries that burden, because they’re representing more than just themselves: They represent their school and their community every time they coach.”
Kyle said he learned a lot from watching and listening to his grandfather.
“My grandfather was basically an extension of the lessons my dad taught me,” Kyle said. “My grandfather was all about the community of Chisholm, and he was all about doing things for others. He would work with the little kids on Saturdays, and he was involved with the rec sports in the summer.”
When Bob McDonald passed away late in 2020, Kyle said he was struck by the accolades that came cascading from around the state in tribute to his grandfather.
“That was a week or two that was really hard on my family and me,” Kyle said. “It was amazing to experience the number of lives that he touched during his career. We heard it on the news and on the internet, and it was amazing to hear about the number of lives he touched.”
The next generation
Dayla laughed when asked if she knew her sons and daughter would grow up to become coaches.
“Does a McDonald have a choice?” she asked.
But it was not hard to get the McDonald children to enter the basketball world.
“When they were kids, we had a little locker room with their uniforms and everything,” Dayla said. “They were players first. If one of them wasn’t dribbling a ball in the house, they were either sick or sleeping.”
Kyle said he learned a number of lessons from his father about being a basketball coach – and many of them had nothing to do with X’s and O’s.
“I’ve watched my dad coach hundreds of games through the years, and the thing I’ve learned is his personal relationships with people,” Kyle said. “He taught me a career is not judged by wins and losses; it’s judged by the relationships you’ve developed on and off the basketball court.
“My dad treats every kid the same way, and he always has. He takes a lot of time creating relationships from kids and their families. I think it’s the most important part of coaching.”
Well, Kyle does remember his father treating one player a little tougher than the others.
“I remember my dad telling me he was going to be hardest on me, and I remember him telling my brother the same thing,” Kyle said. “Actually I got used to him being hard on me.
“I remember my brother Rhett coached me on an AAU team, and he got after me more than he did any other player, too.”
Kyle admitted that he had learned some coaching lessons from his older brother as well.
“I remember watching him play when I was a ball boy and he played for the Bluejackets,” Kyle said. “Rhett absolutely loves the game of basketball. He’s obsessed with it; he puts a lot of time into it. And his emotion comes from wanting to succeed on the basketball floor.
“His guys work hard for him, and that’s something I hope I have learned from him.”
The current generation
Kyle McDonald returned to Cambridge-Isanti High School, where he had starred for the Bluejackets before attending Wisconsin-Eau Claire, as a head coach for the first time on Feb. 5.
“I don’t know if I had ever looked at the gym from that sideline before,” Kyle said. “Everything was backwards for me. I had never coached against my dad before, so that was weird. And I’ve never had my mom cheer against me before.”
When Mike saw his youngest son on the visitor’s bench, he said he was overcome by a variety of emotions.
“The first thing that came to my mind was how proud I was to have him follow me in the business of coaching,” Mike said. “Basketball has been a big part of our lives. So I feel so much pride, watching my son establish his vision for the Forest Lake program.”
Mike admitted that it was a little easier coaching against Kyle because he had faced his older son Rhett any time the Bluejackets tangled with Duluth East.
“Coaching against your kids is not easy,” Mike said. “It’s bittersweet. For example, it was great when we beat Forest Lake. But it wasn’t great to walk over shake the hand of my son, who wants to win – and could have won.
“I want them to be successful. But I don’t want them to be successful against me.”
Just three days later, Kyle and Rhett locked horns as head coaches for the first time when Duluth East played at Forest Lake. Kyle said he dealt with mixed emotions in that contest as well.
“We were at home, but it was still my brother,” Kyle said. “Rhett and I coach alike – I’d say we are very, very vocal. I’ve taken a lot from Rhett, and I’ve always looked up to him. As my big brother, he’s always been my role model.”
The threesome split the head-to-head meetings this season. Duluth East swept two contests with Cambridge-Isanti, beating the Bluejackets 94-52 on Dec. 14 before claiming a 63-45 victory as part of the Twin Cities Orthopedics Holiday Class at played at Augsburg University on Dec. 29.
C-I defeated Forest Lake 56-49 on Feb. 5, while the Rangers beat Duluth East 55-52 on Feb. 8.
The three teams did not meet in the Class 4A Section 7 tournament. Cambridge-Isanti suffered a 79-64 first-round loss to Andover, the top seed in the section, on March 10, while fourth-seeded Duluth East knocked off Blaine 60-58 that night before dropping a 73-52 decision to the Huskies on March 15.
Meanwhile Forest Lake, the sixth seed, upset Centennial 56-50 on March 10 before dropping a narrow 54-52 decision to Coon Rapids in the semifinals.
“I’m grateful to have the McDonald name,” Kyle said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be the man my grandfather was, or that my father and brother are, but that has become a goal of mine: To continue that McDonald legacy as well as I can.”
THE McDONALD COACHING TREE
Bob McDonald spent 59 years as the boys basketball coach at Chisholm High School. His 1,012 wins are the most for a coach in Minnesota basketball history, and he was inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame in 2014.
Bob had six children: sons Mike, Paul, Tom and Joel, as well as daughters Sue and Judy.
• Paul McDonald retired after posting 538 wins at Vermilion Community College.
• Tom McDonald has won 560 games at Ely High School.
• Mike McDonald has won 505 games at Cambridge-Isanti High School.
• Joel McDonald has won 287 games at Hibbing High School.
• Sue Tesdahl won 147 games as the girls coach at Crosby-Ironton High School.
• Judy Racek won 29 games as the coach at Nashwauk-Keewatin and Fairmont high schools.
Among Bob’s many grandchildren are Mike’s three children: sons Rhett and Kyle and daughter Kailee.
• Kailee McDonald is an assistant girls basketball coach at Duluth East High School.
• Rhett McDonald is the boys coach at Duluth East High School.
• Kyle McDonald just completed his first season as boys coach at Forest Lake High School.
Other grandchildren include Bryce Tesdahl (Sue’s son), the boys coach at Minnetonka High School, and Tomi McDonald, Paul’s daughter, who was the women’s head coach at Vermillion Community College.
