Hometown baseball star now one step away from playing for the Twins
Whether it was being named Minnesota’s Mr. Baseball in his senior year at Forest Lake Area High School or breaking Southern Mississippi’s career home run record, Matt Wallner is no stranger to success and big moments. The 24-year-old pitcher-turned-lethal-hitter was first drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 32nd round in the 2016 draft. After deferring to attend college, he was once again drafted by the Twins, this time in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Southern Mississippi. As a Minnesota kid, Wallner said it was a dream come true.
Wallner recently added more accomplishments to his resume when he was selected to play on the American League team at the MLB All-Star Futures Game and then was also promoted to the St. Paul Saints a week later, the Twins Triple-A affiliate. That leaves him one promotion away from playing in the major leagues for his home state Twins.
He said it was a “great honor” and a “really cool” experience to attend the Futures Game along with good friend and teammate Spencer Steer.
“It worked out pretty cool that we got to both represent the Twins and go out there to L.A. and play in that game,” Wallner said.
To honor his brother who is joining the Navy, as well as two friends that are currently in the Navy and Coast Guard, he wore custom American flag-themed cleats for the game.
At the Futures Game, Wallner showcased his hitting power by launching an inside pitch to right field with the score tied in the top of the third inning. Wallner’s two-run home run came in at a 116 mph exit velocity, which was harder than any Twins home run this season.
“It was a cool moment. That was fun to do that,” Wallner said. “I was just enjoying the moment honestly, nothing crazy, but I was just happy to be able to do that on a little bit of a bigger stage.”
Sainted
It’s been a long road to the St. Paul Saints. After spending time in Elizabethton, Cedar Rapids, and Scottsdale between 2019-21, Wallner started playing with the Wichita Wind Surge this season, the Twins’ Double-A affiliate.
Wallner was electric offensively, batting .299 with a .436 OBP, 1.033 OPS and 21 home runs in Wichita before his promotion to the Saints.
But Wallner didn’t dominate right off the bat. He struggled at the beginning of his first season in Double-A Wichita. In the first 11 games, Wallner struck out 23 times and was limited to just three hits. Wallner struck out four times against the Midland Rockhounds on April 21.
So Derek Shomon, Wallner’s hitting coach in Wichita, had a meeting with him that Wallner initiated on April 22. Wallner didn’t play the next two games on April 22 or 23 and instead used it as a reset.
“To his credit, he showed up the next day for early work before everybody else got here, and we talked about a few things, and he literally did not stop hitting since April 24,” Shomon said.
The next game, on April 24, Wallner had two hits that drove in three runs, which included an infield ground ball that Wallner was able to beat out. Wallner “threw his hands up like he just won the Olympics,” after he reached the base safely, Shomon said.
Shomon pointed out Wallner’s persistence and dedication during his rough patch early on. And he noted how Wallner never asked about a promotion to the Saints despite him dominating with the Wind Surge.
People that know Wallner well point to his work ethic as a major reason why he is now a Saint.
Former Ranger teammates Joe Rydel and Brandon Rogers both recalled that work ethic all the way back to his high school days.
“Coming to the high school program here, he was always up with us,” Rydel said. “And we always kind of questioned like, ‘What’s this young kid doing here?’ But he showed up and proved that he’s a heck of a ballplayer.”
Kale Henry, who was Wallner’s high school assistant coach in both baseball and basketball at Forest Lake, said Wallner committed to strength and conditioning back in his high school days. That gave Wallner more power on his swing and helped him explode in his senior year.
“Matt was extremely coachable and had a great desire to continue getting better every day,” Henry said. “Couple this with his sheer competitiveness and desire to win, Matt had given himself a great opportunity to succeed at the highest level of baseball.”
Wallner was on a tear in Wichita ever since that meeting. That reset made a difference, but their strategy at the plate was just as important. Shomon said that most of their conversations were about refining the approach, which made a major difference. Coupled with his continued desire to get better, it’s not surprising that he turned his season around.
“We just talked a lot about, like, what the game plan is like, what we’re hunting, where we’re looking and what an executed swing looks like, against that pitcher,” Shomon said.
Their strategy worked as Wallner was fantastic after early season struggles. Between May and July, Wallner combined for 68 hits, 52 RBIs and 17 home runs.
Wallner’s goal is to keep being selective in his plate appearances with the Saints, so he can get more walks and keep his strikeout rate low.
“Just trying to be a little more patient at the plate,” Wallner said. “And I think that showed up in being able to drive the ball more in Wichita and taking a lot more walks. So I’m just trying to be more selective and hone in on my zone more than anything.”
Shomon said Wallner takes pride in the scouting reports, and that he will “take it to heart,” and continue to review them to improve.
Now just one stop away from making his MLB debut, Wallner, considered the Twins’ eighth-best prospect according to MLB.com, is excited for the opportunity with the Saints.
“There’s some really good guys in this league, and Triple-A is definitely different with a bunch of older guys,” Wallner said. “So it’s definitely a step up, and I’m excited for the opportunity.”
The Saints sit in eighth place in the International League West with a record of 44-49. So the Saints needed a player like Wallner on the roster, and the expectation is he is here to stay, unless he heads to the Twins.
“Yeah, I mean, unless he goes to the big leagues, I don’t think they’re going to send him back down,” Saints manager Toby Gardenhire said following Wallner’s Triple-A debut. “We’re excited to see him. Let him roll here and see what he can do.”
In six games so far with the Saints, Wallner has four hits, four walks and one RBI.
