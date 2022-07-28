Hometown baseball star now one step away from playing for the Twins

Whether it was being named Minnesota’s Mr. Baseball in his senior year at Forest Lake Area High School or breaking Southern Mississippi’s career home run record, Matt Wallner is no stranger to success and big moments. The 24-year-old pitcher-turned-lethal-hitter was first drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 32nd round in the 2016 draft. After deferring to attend college, he was once again drafted by the Twins, this time in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Southern Mississippi. As a Minnesota kid, Wallner said it was a dream come true.

Tags

Load comments