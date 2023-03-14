Manny Cobo

Manny Cobo takes over the Forest Lake girls soccer program as the new varsity head coach with nearly 16 years of experience.

 Submitted photo

New coach has almost 16 years of experience, excited for first head coaching role

Forest Lake Area High School recently named Manny Cobo as the new girls varsity soccer coach, and the reason he said he saw the job as the right fit is similar to one of his main goals in mind: to grow excitement about girls soccer in the community.

