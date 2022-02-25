Forest Lake junior Mathias Longsdorf races down the face of Giants Ridge at the state Alpine ski meet held on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Longsdorf posted a time of 41.58 on the Red Course and 41.07 on the Blue Course to placed 34th in his first state ski experience.
Mathias Longsdorf may have had a couple disappointments at the state Alpine meet this weekend, but was more just pleased to have made it to the big stage.
“I didn’t really feel that much pressure because I didn’t have any expectations to place at state,” he said. “I had a couple of friends who were there at state, so we just ran hard and had fun,” adding his big moment of pressure came during the section meet, where he knew he had a shot at qualifying for state.
The junior placed 34th in the state competition, which was held at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
He posted a time of 41.58 on the Red Course, then improved to 41.07 on the Blue Course to give him a combined time of 1:22.65.
Longsdorf’s time on the Blue Course ranked 32nd among the 88 competitors in the event.
“I was pretty mad after the first run,” Longsdorf said. “I had some issues with the fundamentals that I was working on in the practice day, and they kind of slipped in the first run. But the second run I was more aggressive, and it went much better.
“I thought the second run was pretty good – it was 12 places better than the first run.”
Longsdorf said the biggest disappointment with the state meet was that he did not have any teammates with which to share the experience.
“That stunk,” he said. “I was hoping one of my teammates would make it, so we could practice together on the practice day and have someone to stay with at the hotel on the day before the meet.”
Still, Longsdorf said his memories of his first state tournament will be mostly good memories.
“Although I didn’t have any teammates there, it was a cool experience to be there with a bunch of skiers who are really, really good,” Longsdorf said. “It was fun to watch them and learn from them.
“I want to improve next year, so watching this is motivation to improve next year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.