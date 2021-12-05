Forest Lake graduate Sam Locke and his teammates on the Bethel football team saw their season come to a close with a loss at Central College in Iowa on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Locke played in seven games for the Royals this season. The 275-pound sophomore offensive tackle, who also saw action in four contests at Bethel in 2019, was a starter on the offensive line for a team that averaged 434.5 yards of total offense and 38.36 points per game, making it one of the most productive offenses in Division III football.
The Royals finished with an 8-3 overall record that included a 6-2 mark in Midwest Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action.
Bethel nearly won the MIAC title. Saint John’s University scored a touchdown on the final play of the league’s championship contest on Nov. 13, then kicked an extra point to escape with a 29-28 victory over the Royals, who were ranked No. 12 in the country in D-III entering that contest.
Despite the loss, Bethel received one of five at-large bids to the tournament and made its first NCAA playoff appearance since 2018.
