The Lakes International Language Academy’s middle and high school archery teams finished in the top two in both bullseye and 3D at the National Archery in the Schools Program’s Minnesota State Tournament last weekend on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
LILA’s high school team won the state championship in the 3D tournament out of 17 schools with a score of 1,707, which marked their third-straight state title win. The Dragons also finished second in bullseye out of 25 schools with a score of 3,351 after winning the title the two previous years.
“It was pretty awesome,” LILA archery head coach Dan Kempenich said of taking first. “They come through when you need them to come through, that’s for sure.”
Kempenich said the second-place result in bullseye was “a bit unexpected” because Open World Learning Community, who finished 32 points above LILA at 3,383, hadn’t reached the 3,350 score threshold during the season. LILA tied with Princeton for second, but took home the second-place finish because the Dragons had the edge when it came to hitting the center of the target.
“The accomplishments that this team has had in the last few years is remarkable,” Kempenich said of their success despite falling just short of a three-peat in bullseye.
LILA saw six archers finish in the top 50 in bullseye in the high school boys division: Junior Jameson Rydeen (first; 295), freshman Jacob Leach (fourth; 290), junior Ethan Stemper (28th; 280), freshmen Jonah Light (30th; 280), Patrick Steffens (38th; 279) and Myles Pacyga (44th; 277). On the girls side, sophomore Vivian Winkler (28th; 280), junior IIsa Martinez (44th; 275), freshman Ava Gregory (47th; 274) and senior Sophie Johnson (47th; 274) found their names in the top 50 in the girls division.
In the 3D category, LILA had six archers finish in the top 50 in the boys division: Rydeen (first; 296), Leach (second; 293), Stemper (seventh; 282), Pacyga (27th; 269), Steffens (46th; 264) and senior Nakai Martinez (47th; 263). Likewise, there were also six archers who finished within that threshold in the girls division: Winkler (14th; 281), freshman Kaedyn Erickson (16th; 278), senior Brooklynn Corbett (19th; 277), Martinez (24th; 273), junior Aria Bergman (30th; 269) and Johnson (43rd; 261).
Up to the tournament, the high school team went 7-1 in bullseye and held an undefeated 3-0 record in 3D.
“We’ve got some really talented archers – I’ll tell you that,” Kempenich said. “We’ve got a group of upperclassmen, juniors and seniors, and now an up-and-coming freshman and sophomores, that can shoot the lights out and [are] very disciplined archers.”
Talent and discipline are two main factors behind the program’s success, but Kempenich also mentioned how there’s more than 10 coaches who work three nights each week, and the program and teams receive significant support from the school.
The number of archers in the program has been at 50 or fewer before this season, but that number rose to more than 60 this year, providing the program with more depth.
The middle school team placed first in bullseye and second in 3D at the state tournament, as well, making the outlook for the future shine brighter with their feeder program.
“The middle school team has made remarkable progress over the course of the season and topped it off this year,” Kempenich said. “They hadn’t taken first in any tournaments in bullseye yet this year.”
Both the middle and high school teams have been invited to the national tournament.
