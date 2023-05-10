The Residence Inn by Mariott had all the makings for the best place to celebrate. The courtyard in the center of the grounds outside the hotel featured a swimming pool, hot tub, fire pit and a prime grill setup. Not to mention the pickleball court, or breakfast area that perfected the board and card game experience. The weather made the post-tournament cookout even better.

It marked the first celebration of many with another party planned at Lakes International Language Academy in the coming week. After all, the LILA archery team made history for Minnesota at the National Archery in the Schools Program’s Western Nationals Tournament at the Mountain America Exposition Center on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, in Sandy, Utah.

Tags

Load comments