The Lakes International Language Academy saw three archers place at the National Archery in the Schools Program’s Western Nationals Tournament at the Mountain America Exposition Center on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, in Sandy, Utah. Ethan Stemper (left; third in bullseye), Jameson Rydeen (middle; first in both bullseye and 3D) and Jacob Leach (right; second in 3D).
The Lakes International Language Academy’s archery team took first place at the Western Nationals in Utah in late April.
The Residence Inn by Mariott had all the makings for the best place to celebrate. The courtyard in the center of the grounds outside the hotel featured a swimming pool, hot tub, fire pit and a prime grill setup. Not to mention the pickleball court, or breakfast area that perfected the board and card game experience. The weather made the post-tournament cookout even better.
It marked the first celebration of many with another party planned at Lakes International Language Academy in the coming week. After all, the LILA archery team made history for Minnesota at the National Archery in the Schools Program’s Western Nationals Tournament at the Mountain America Exposition Center on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, in Sandy, Utah.
“We knew we had a pretty good shot of coming away with something at least,” junior Ethan Stemper said.
“We’re all like, ‘We got this and let’s take home a national title,’” freshman Jacob Leach said the team stated ahead of their bullseye flight.
The Dragons didn’t just win a national title, the team took home first-place hardware in both bullseye and 3D competitions.
“I want to say tears of joy for a lot of people. I was just in shock,” Leach said about taking first after what he called a lengthy journey. “...It was shocking to me that we pulled this through – and won.”
It’s the first time a Minnesota archery team has accomplished the feat of a win in either category at the national tournament.
“It took a long time to sink in,” said head coach Dan Kempenich, who added that the team came through despite that practices ahead of the tournament weren’t taken as seriously as the coaching staff wanted them to be.
The tournament
Kempenich, who said they were ready to go right away on Saturday morning, said he felt the team had been in a good spot after their 9 a.m. flight in the 3D competition, finishing with a 1703. That wasn’t their best score, but breaking 1700 usually produces a strong result.
Unlike last year due to the competitions too close together and with their bullseye flight not until 2 p.m., Kempenich told the team to depart from the shooting center and get their minds off archery, whether that be grabbing lunch or something else. And it worked; The team returned ready to go.
The Dragons finished with a score of 3357, beating their previous season-high score of 3351 from state, where they placed second.
“It went as well as what we could have hoped for,” Kempenich said. “I don’t know how they do it.”
Sarcoxie from Missouri, the reigning champions, were poised to be repeat champions, but Sarcoxie finished second behind LILA in both competitions.
“It’s just one of those deals where you didn’t have any expectation – you always have hope – but there it was,” Kempenich said.
Junior Jameson Rydeen didn’t win the overall 3D and bullseye titles without a catch. Rydeen, who won in both categories in the high school division, had to battle it out in a “shootout” with middle schoolers for the overall honors in front of hundreds – including NASP officials – at the award ceremony. But it wasn’t a problem for Rydeen, who took first overall in both.
“He’s got something about him that you can’t fluster him,” Kempenich said. “You can’t tell when he’s frustrated [and] you can’t tell when he’s exuberant about his success... He’s just so solid, and you can’t get to him.”
Leach placed second in 3D, and Stemper finished third in bullseye, which is the first time either has placed in nationals.
“That’s a pretty remarkable accomplishment,” Kempenich said of Leach and Stemper.
The trio has had a goal of completing a first, second and third place finish in the same competition style, which they didn’t exactly achieve, but they did take a first, second, and third between both categories.
“It still kind of worked out,” Stemper said, adding he was “really happy” when he heard his name called and walked to the podium. Like Stemper, it’s a memory for Leach, who remembers watching the awards ceremony in the past and wanting to one day hear his name.
“Honestly, I think the most exciting part of this is just getting your name called and getting to walk up in front of hundreds upon hundreds of people and receive this title,” Leach said.
Not to mention that second-place finish in 3D.
“I was almost in disbelief because I thought at least someone was going to bump me down because it’s nationals – you never know,” Leach said.
He’s excited for what the win means for his future.
“It means that I’m going to keep gaining this for the rest of my high school years … and carry on this through my life, and I’ll probably hold on to archery for the rest of my life,” said Leach, who is already planning to return to coach after his high school days are over.
Shooting ahead
LILA’s archery season is done unless the team decides to compete at the Open Championship – or what is referred to as Worlds – in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, June 8-10. Kempenich said “minds [were] made up” that the team would be done after the nationals, but it’s “still on the table” as of now.
The morning after winning nationals, Kempenich found senior captain Nakai Martinez at a table by himself with nobody else at breakfast yet. After sitting down with him and asking about the night before, Martinez asked the question.
“He looks at me and he goes, ‘I think I know the answer, but I got to ask anyway: What are the thoughts about Worlds? Are we going?’” Kempenich said.
Regardless of what the team decides, Kempenich said the team’s consistency this season proved to be a major reason behind their success – something Stemper emphasized.
“We had the normal dips and peaks that just happen naturally, but I think we saw a pretty good linear progression throughout the year,” Stemper said.
Assuming everyone returns next year, Kempenich said, he is confident the Dragons will produce another successful season.
“I think we’ll be as strong next year as what we ever have been with the archers that we have coming back to the program,” Kempenich said.
