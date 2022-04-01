The Lakes International Language Academy archery team completed its “repeat sweep” of the state tournament.
For the second year in a row, the Dragons won both the bullseye and the 3-D competition at the National Archery in the Schools Program’s Minnesota State Tournament, which was held at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center on Saturday, March 26.
And coach Dan Kempenich said the LILA team could not have handled the pressure of trying to repeat as champions any better than it did.
“From the relaxed atmosphere as we were prepping in the team staging area, to the business-like attitudes at the range for both 3-D and Bullseye, our kids were terrific,” he said. “I think having the ‘hunted’ status had more of an effect after the results were all in and the trophies were in their hands. They really enjoyed themselves Saturday evening back at the hotel, celebrating the repeat titles and keeping the ‘hunters’ at bay.”
In the bullseye competition, LILA posted a score of 3,324 that included 170 “tens,” or bullseyes. That total score edged Sauk Centre by 7 points, while the tens total was 19 better than Sauk Centre and the 20 other teams in the field.
The individual leaders for the Dragons were sophomore Ethan Stemper, who finished second amongst the high school boys with a score of 293 that included 23 tens, and fellow sophomore Lilian Kempenich, who placed fourth amongst the girls with a 288 score that included 20 tens.
Another sophomore, Jameson Rydeen, took fifth on the boys side with a 287 and 20 tens, while freshman Vivian Winkler was 13th in the girls competition with a 285 and 17 tens.
Five LILA high schoolers shot a 275 or better, with six other archers finishing within 6 points of that 275 total out of 300, which Kempenich said is the goal for a championship team.
The Dragons finished with 1,667 points in the 3-D competition to edge Princeton (1,656) and nine other schools. LILA had 90 tens, one fewer than Princeton but almost 20 more than the next-highest school.
Individually, Rydeen won the high school 3-D boys competition with a 293 score than included a tournament-high 23 tens. Stemper placed fifth with a 285 score than included 18 tens.
Winkler placed fourth in the girls competition with a 275 score, while junior Brooklynn Corbett placed 15th among the girls with a 270.
While Dan credited the top scorers for pushing the team to the title, he also was quick to credit the team’s four seniors – Jake Friedges, Hailey Gregory, Stella Newell and Tommy Thibault – along with captains Gregory, Corbett and junior Sophie Johnson – for their leadership.
“All six of them bring a sense of confidence that I really believe helps our sophomores and freshman keep their heads on straight,” Dan said. “We love these guys, and we are sorry to see the seniors go.”
While losing the seniors will hurt LILA, the program’s future still appears bright. The Dragons’ middle school team won its competition with 3,220 points – a mark that would have been good enough for 13th in the high school event. LILA also had four middle school archers surpass the 275 mark.
“Our future does look bright, though – that was quite a performance by the middle school team this year,” Dan said.
