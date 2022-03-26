Dragons to compete in state tournament this weekend
The Lakes International Language Academy archery team won the Minnesota South Region 3 Bullseye Tournament hosted by Becker on Saturday, March 19.
The Dragons posted a team score of 3,311 to edge second-place White Bear Lake by 15 points. LILA also had 158 10’s (or bullseyes), which was just two behind White Bear Lake in the top spot.
Individually, sophomore Ethan Stemper led the Dragons with a 290 score that was good for fifth amongst high school boys. Fellow sophomore Jameson Rydeen was second for LILA and seventh over-all with a 287 score.
Sophomore Lilian Kempenich placed sixth amongst high school girls with a score of 284, while senior Stella Newell shot a 278 that was good for 14th in the high school competition.
Other top archers for LILA were seniors Thomas Thibault (278) and Jake Friedges (276), who placed 19th and 24th, respectively, in the high school boys competition, along with freshman Vivian Winkler (277) and junior Brooklynn Corbett (275), who placed 16th and 20th, respectively, in the high school girls competition.
While LILA’s high school team remains unbeaten this season, coach Dan Kempenich knows the Dragons will be challenged this weekend at the state tournament in Duluth this weekend, where the team will need solid performances in both bullseye and 3D.
“We’re hoping we can bring home another championship, but we’ll have some stiff competition for sure,” he said. “There are some good teams up north that we haven’t competed against yet this year, especially Grand Rapids, and some teams we do regularly match up against are posting better scores lately.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.