The Lakes International Language Academy’s archery team used to be the hunter, trying to catch other programs.
Now, after last season’s state titles, the Dragons have become the hunted.
So far this season LILA has not been caught. The team claimed two first-place finishes at the Milaca Invitational held on Saturday, Feb. 26. In bullseye shooting the Dragons had a team score of 3,342 that was nearly 100 points better than White Bear Lake in second.
And LILA’s 170 “tens,” or shots in the center ring, far surpassed the other nine teams in the competition, none of which had more than 138.
“We’ve taken first place in every high school competition in which we’ve shot this year,” coach Dan Kempenich said. “We’re at the level we were at last year, and it’s not just one or two archers who lead the way. We have an outstanding sophomore class, and we have good seniors, juniors and freshmen as well.
“And we have some strong eighth graders who will shoot with the high school team next year. That’s the future of the program.”
What makes LILA’s success in the sport all the more impressive is that the team has just 40 archers spread amongst high school, middle school, and elementary programs. A full archery “team” consists of 12 archers, at least four of which must be boys and at least four must be girls; the other four archers can be of either sex.
“We have shot against Becker, and their program has more than 200 archers,” Kempenich said. “So we’re doing more with a lot less. Our goal is to grow the program where we’ve got enough kids to create internal competition and have reserves who can step in and contribute.”
Individually, sophomore Jameson Rydeen was the top shooter in the Milaca tournament with 292 points, including 22 tens, while senior Stella Newell scored 287 points to finish second on the team as well as second among high school girls.
Freshman Vivian Winkler was sixth in the high school girls ranks with a 283, while sophomore Lilian Kempenich had a 281 that placed 10th among high school girls. Senior Thomas Thibault also posted a 281 that was 14th among high school boys.
Most impressive was that LILA had 10 of its 12 high school archers post a score of 275 or more, with one other at 273. Dan Kempenich explained that if all 12 archers reach 275 or better, the resulting team score of 3,300 will be enough to win many meets.
“Back in the early days, the teams LILA had shooting would finish with a 2,700 total score,” he said. “Now we’re in the 3,300 range. Kids are starting to realize that last year’s state championship wasn’t the result of just less state competition. The scores we’re posting are good enough to win a state title.
“That’s why we talk about what it means to be part of a state championship program, and what it means to the school – and to them after they graduate.”
LILA also won the 3D competition, which included four other schools. The Dragons’ 1,692 score was roughly 50 better than second-place Zimmerman.
Individually, Rydeen finished with a 287 while Thibault and fellow senior Jake Friedges posted a 284 to sweep the top three spots on the boys side. Junior Brooklynn Corbett was the top archer on the girls side with a 283, followed by Lillian Kempenich (279) in third and Winkler (275) in sixth.
Dan Kempenich said LILA’s archery team is not shying away from talk of winning state titles.
“The kids get excited when we talk about pushing for another state title,” he said. “Some of the kids roll their eyes a little bit, because we talk about it a fair amount. But we’re trying to help them understand what it means.
“The older kids understand, but that’s starting to sink in with the middle schoolers and the elementary school kids who have joined the program. And they get excited about it, too.”
The increased expectations have raised the level of the team’s practices as well.
“Especially with the younger kids, if you try to correct something, often you see them nod their head as if they understand – but nothing changes,” Dan Kempenich said. “This year, they are listening and changing things.”
