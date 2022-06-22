The weather conditions were erratic, but Forest Lake’s Bella Leonhart was steady while posting back-to-back 80s to finish in a tie for 22nd place in the Class AAA girls golf state tournament on June 14-15 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.
“She played really well,” Rangers coach Andrea Brischke said. “She will say she always wants to play better, but the conditions were tough for everyone and I was super proud of it.”
The freshman shot 39-41 in warm and blustery conditions on the first day and didn’t veer far off those totals while posting two 40s on the second day — which was interrupted briefly by an afternoon storm.
“Everybody had to battle the heat, but I thought she stayed composed throughout the entire round,” Brischke said. “Playing in the afternoon it gets a little slower and it was almost six hours. For her to keep her focus those last two or three holes was really impressive, especially for a freshman — and grinding the whole time.”
Leonhart finished 14th at state a year ago with a total of 154 (77-77). Only one freshman and one eighth grader finished ahead of Leonhart in this year’s tourney.
“It seemed like she played better the first day,” Brischke said. “The second day a couple of shots might have gotten away from her and I know she was disappointed with a three-putt on the last hole, but the way she can keep composure out there is impressive for such a young age.”
She made two double bogeys during her second nine in the opening round, but that four-hole stretch was the only time she scored worse than bogey in the entire tournament. She birdied the par-4 second hole on the East Nine both days.
“She just played to her strengths,” Brischke said. “She’s a really good driver of the ball and knows where to leave the ball on certain shots. She really eliminates — and she did this at sections — those big numbers and that helps with the scores.
“To make it to state as an eighth grader and ninth grader is pretty impressive. It definitely was a lot harder section to get through (this year), so that’s a huge accomplishment.”
Alexandria defended its state team championship with a winning total of 628 (318-310), which was 16 shots better than runner-up Maple Grove (324-317—644). Eastview followed in third at 654 (331-323—654).
The Rangers finished second behind Maple Grove in the Section 5AAA tournament.
“Maple Grove is a great team and I don’t even think they have seniors on their team,” Brischke said. “They will obviously be at the top of the leader board next year, I would expect. I think we can battle them hopefully a little bit next year, too, with some growth and practice. Maple Grove and Alexandria are both really good, so that was no surprise there, either.”
There were some impressive scores posted by the three top finishers in the individual competition — and all three were previous state champions.
Blaine junior Kathryn VanArragon shot an opening-round 65 and finished at 135 overall to edge Simley senior Isabella McCauley (67-70—137) by two shots for the title. VanArragon is also the 2018 state champion while Isabella McCauley took top honors in 2019. Sophomore Reese McCauley of Simley, the defending state champion, finished third in this year’s tourney at 139 (68-71).
“They’re at a little higher level than the majority of the field,” Brischke said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.