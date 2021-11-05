Hushagen wins section title, Hanowski 3rd
If you ask the Forest Lake girls cross-country team, it would tell you it kept its streak of consecutive section titles alive when the Rangers won the Class 3A Section 7 race run at Anoka High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Factually, that is not accurate: Forest Lake finished third in the Class 2A Section 7 race last year. But for the Rangers, that 2020 section race does not count.
“I pretend that last year didn’t exist – because it really didn’t,” Forest Lake coach John Fick said. “We were in a race last year when, in our pod, we finished 1 through 7. You can’t really consider it a race when you’re not running against the people you’re competing against.
“I never even learned what place we finished until the next day, because we didn’t even have a state meet. Last year was so out of whack, I just pooh-poohed it. So I pretend last year’s race did not exist.”
Using that logic, the Rangers claimed their 11th “consecutive” berth in the state meet, which will be hosted by St. Olaf College on Saturday, Nov. 6, starting at 10:30 a.m.
Forest Lake, running in the 3A race for the first time since the state increased the number of divisions from two to three, won the race with 49 team points, seven fewer than a surprising Centennial team in second.
“I was pretty happy with everyone,” Fick said. “We had a couple [runners] coming back from injury, and I thought everyone ran well. I thought Jordan [Parent] had the best race she’s had in three years. She hurt, and that’s what you have to do when you’re running your best race. I thought all of our girls stepped up and did what they had to do.”
Freshman Norah Hushagen claimed her second consecutive section individual title – yes, her first came in last year’s race – with a time of 18:07.66 that was almost 25 seconds faster than her nearest competitor.
“I just wanted to go out there, do my best and have fun,” Hushagen said. “If I gave it my all, I’m happy with what I’ve done. The goal was to get to state, and we did that.”
The next runner for the Rangers was junior Ellie Hanowski, who finished third overall with an 18:58.03 clocking
“I really genuinely did have a lot of fun in this race,” Hanowski said. “I rolled in 25 seconds faster than my last race, so that was a really big accomplishment. The race went better than I expected.”
Junior Jordan Parent was the third runner for Forest Lake, placing eighth overall with a time of 20:15.69, followed by seniors Isabel Castilleja (20:34.18) and Ella Niznik (20:37.00) in 18th and 19th place, respectively.
The Rangers’ two displacement runners in the meet were senior Annabelle Stang, who placed 35th with a time of 21:31.51, and eighth grader Madeleine Bonnett, who took 41st with a 22:01.47 clocking.
“We had gone to the state meet a number of years in a row; we sometimes think that [going to state] comes to us easy – and that’s not the case,” Hanowski said. “Going back to state was unspoken, but I think we had it in the back of our minds.”
