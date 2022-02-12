FL GBK Krieger 0210.jpg
Senior Greta Krieger scored 32 points in the Rangers' home win over Mounds View.

 John Wagner

A huge performance by senior Greta Krieger lifted the Forest Lake girls basketball team to a home victory over Mounds View on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Krieger scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Rangers to a 69-59 Suburban East Conference win.

Sophomore Cassidy Pitzl added 16 points as the team snapped a six-game losing streak.

Forest Lake begins this week with a contest at Stillwater on Friday, Feb. 11, then returns home to host East Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

